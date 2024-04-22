The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Lauren makes a huge mistake about Sheila?

If I’ve learned nothing else about The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s that you should never count anyone out. CBS is the home of Big Brother, after all, and host Julie Chen’s warning to “expect the unexpected” always rings true in the world of soaps. When it comes to Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), it’s never been truer.

Poor Deacon (Sean Kanan) has been trying to get people to listen to him about what he saw in the crematorium. The body had ten toes when everyone knows that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has nine. He’s also seeing text messages between Sheila and the mysterious “Sugar.”

It’s not until Lauren shows up that the mystery gets a major twist: not only is Sugar a former accomplice of Sheila’s, but she’s also the spitting image of the villain.

Like Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Lauren didn’t want to hear Deacon’s wild theories about Sheila being alive. In fact, she — like Steffy — talked over him and told him to stop his nonsensical talk about Sheila being alive without taking the time to really hear him. When he finally managed to ask Lauren about Sugar, it stopped Lauren in her tracks because she knows exactly who Sugar is.

The problem here is that everyone knows Sheila has skirted death before. This is a woman who was willing to sever her own toe to make it look like she’d been mauled by a bear. Faking her own death should give everyone pause. As soon as Deacon started talking about the body with ten toes, it should have been a big, flashing warning sign for everyone. Instead, they all called him grief-stricken and crazy.

It’s stunning to think that Lauren has been in Los Angeles twice and never mentioned Sugar’s existence until Deacon pressed her about it. They all know she tried to fake her own death before so it seems logical that you rule out the possibility that she’s still alive instead of assuming she’s dead without proof. Lauren’s knowledge about Sugar should have come to light as soon as she died so that there was no question about the body’s identity.

Now that so much time has passed, Sheila could be anywhere and everyone is in danger. Lauren needs to share what she knows so that they can launch a comprehensive investigation before it’s too late.

