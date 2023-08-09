The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam and Finn come to BLOWS?

The confrontation we’ve been expecting on The Bold and the Beautiful has finally arrived. Get the popcorn ready, because it could come to blows!

Eric (John McCook) is busy preparing coffee when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wakes up after a busy night keeping Kelly entertained while Hayes slept. Eric is thrilled that the kids are having a good time and he’s not going to press for information until Ridge (Thorsten Hayes) arrives. But he wants her to know that she’s safe and the kids are safe and they are always welcome. When Ridge arrives, Steffy tells them both that the kids will be living there for a while. They both look on in shock.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) keeps thinking about his family. He’s looking at family photos and recalling the moment when Steffy said that she was taking the kids and leaving. There’s a knock at the door and it’s RJ (Joshua Hoffman), who was in the area. He has no idea that Steffy and the kids aren’t there so Finn has to tell them that they’re gone.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is stunned that Kelly almost drowned. He can’t believe that Finn took his eyes off her. Liam (Scott Clifton) drops the other bombshell, that it was Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) who pulled Kelly out of the water. Tick…tick…boom!

RJ wants to know more. He’s misinterpreting the situation as Steffy not feeling safe and he offers to be their nanny, so Finn has to explain everything and he places the blame on Liam.

Steffy tells her father that she had to leave Finn. Eric had no idea things were that bad and that it’s the reason Steffy came to stay with him. Ridge, now concerned for his daughter, wants all of the details.

Finn knows there’s no way he can apologize for what happened with Kelly. Finn explains that Sheila was the one who saved Kelly, and now the pieces fall into place.

Wyatt says that he’s relieved Kelly is ok, but this only goes to prove that she’s not going to stay away. Liam knows the kids and Steffy will be safe with Eric so that’s a good start. The next thing is that Finn needs to realize that he’s a magnet for Sheila and Liam is glad he and Steffy are on the same page about what he did.

Steffy says that Sheila was the one who rescued Kelly. Ridge can’t understand how she was there. Steffy admits that she’s still processing it, and while Ridge and Eric are furious that Finn sees Sheila as a savior, Steffy says she can’t live with what that woman has done to them.

RJ is furious that Finn dropped the ball with Kelly, and knowing that Sheila was the one who saved her makes Steffy’s anger justified. Finn blames Liam’s connection. He wants Steffy back and he’s trying to undermine his marriage with Steffy. He won’t let that happen.

Wyatt is glad that Liam is on the same page with Steffy, but he wonders how Finn feels about all of this. Especially after Liam kissed Steffy twice and Finn doesn’t know that. Liam says he’s not trying to break up their marriage and he’s already vowed not to do that again. But now that things are different, Liam is focused on protecting them. His feelings don’t matter. However, Wyatt points out that this could be a moment for him to reconnect with Steffy…or he might think it is.

Eric is glad that Steffy and the kids are there with him. She’s safe there and he’ll have whatever she needs available. Eric leaves, and Steffy has a talk with her father. He’s so sorry for everything that’s happening. Ridge reminds her that Kelly is fine and she’s fine is what’s important. They’ll get through this “as a family.” Ridge suggests that he moves in to help with the kids, but Steffy says he should stay with Brooke. She’s fine, but she’s struggling to keep up with everything. Ridge is furious about what Finn did and plans to talk to him about it. That’s when Steffy shares what happened after the hearing. She explains that Liam captured the hug in a video. As much as Steffy wants to believe Finn, she has no idea how to move forward because Sheila will always be part of their lives. “So what happens now?” Ridge asks. Steffy doesn’t say anything.

Liam is pondering the situation. He finds a photo with Steffy and baby Kelly and puts it on the bookshelf when Finn walks in. Finn asks what Liam plans on doing, and Liam reminds him that what happened with Kelly is unacceptable. Liam’s making a good point until he mentions the video. Finn closes the door and says that’s the problem with this whole thing. He recorded that moment to get in the middle of his marriage. Liam says Finn is messing up his marriage on his own and Steffy is doing what she has to do to keep the kids safe. Finn warns him to stay away from Steffy: “You need to stay away from my wife!”

We knew Finn and Liam were due for a reckoning, but will their fight come to blows? It’s very, very possible. As soon as Finn closed the door to Liam’s office, it was a sign that he wasn’t there for a social call. He means business.

Both of these men are strong, physical guys. (Remember that scene at the gym when Liam was contemplating going to Rome to surprise Hope?) They’ve got a lot of pent up aggression that needs to come out and it wouldn’t be surprising if they channel their frustration over the present — and their past — into one big fistfight for the ages.

It might take a black eye and some bruised knuckles to knock some sense into each other, because here’s the thing: Finn still doesn’t know that Liam kissed Steffy — twice. Finn had been angry at Liam before the trial because he’d been worried that his friend was getting too close to Steffy. He had no idea how close they were; even though Steffy didn’t welcome Liam’s advances, she’s been walking a painfully fine line as she gives Finn no leeway for keeping secrets from her while she’s been keeping a big one from him.

At this point, these guys just need to duke it out because this tension has been building for a while now and there’s no sign of it letting up any time soon.