The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam makes a play for Steffy?

Liam (Scott Clifton) has been angling to get back into Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) life on The Bold and the Beautiful for months, and now it looks like nothing's standing in his way.

Steffy was stunned when Finn (Tanner Novlan) pulled away from her embrace in the March 4 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , telling her that he couldn’t kiss her because she killed his mother. He fled their Malibu beach home, leaving Steffy alone.

Once Liam finds out what happened to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), he’s going to make a beeline to Malibu to support Steffy because he wants to win her back. He’ll be singing a very different tune, though; instead of trying to plead his case for Steffy to leave Finn because of Sheila, now he’s going to say that Steffy can’t be with someone who has feelings for the psychopath who tried to kill him — and his wife.

In fact, Liam’s whole playbook just changed. From the moment he recorded Finn hugging Sheila outside the courtroom, he’s been telling everyone that Steffy is in danger so long as she’s with Finn. Now that Sheila is dead, there’s no doubt that Liam is going to say that the biggest threat now is Finn and his conflicted emotions surrounding his late birth mother.

Everything changed when Finn walked out on Steffy for a second time in the March 4 episode. She needed his support and was so grateful he came back. She was sympathetic to his emotions but confessed how much she needed him. And then he left. This is only going to fan the flames of Liam’s argument that Steffy is not safe with Finn.

It seems like Liam has been quietly garnering support for his pursuit of Steffy, from Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to Bill (Don Diamont), and now that Finn has left Steffy in her time of need — twice — he’s got a clear path to launch his full pursuit of her and it’s time for him to make his move.