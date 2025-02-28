The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna manipulates Finn to get her way?

After Finn reveals the truth to Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful, we have no doubt that things are going to change for both of them. But we also think this revelation presents another opportunity for Luna to manipulate the people who care about her so that she can get her way.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is a master manipulator who has been pulling strings her whole life to get what she wants. She’s been playing Bill (Don Diamont) like a fiddle, preying upon his desire to help her; the billionaire moved mountains to get her out of jail after fearing for her safety. Now she’s living in the lap of luxury while she serves her sentence for double murder and kidnapping.

Though she keeps talking about regret and atonement, watching her interactions with Remy (Christian Weissman) make it clear that she’s putting on an act. No one who is actually repentant would make jokes about killing someone who doesn’t keep her secrets. No, Luna is playing a game with Bill and Remy, and now possibly Finn (Tanner Novlan).

With Finn, Luna must be careful. Though he’s her cousin (and, as she’ll soon learn, her father) and he’s sympathetic to her cause because she’s family, the fact remains that she tried to kill his wife and that’s unacceptable to him.

But we think Luna will see the weaknesses in Finn’s armor. As soon as she makes it clear how sorry she is, she’ll see that Finn feels so much regret of his own that his guilt will make him malleable and open to suggestion. All she has to do is ask, and he’ll be there to do it. We’re sure Finn will be facing off against Bill at some point, too.

Finn is incredibly vulnerable right now and Luna’s tears are making him susceptible to her villainous ways. She’s got Bill right where she wants him, and now she’ll have her father — and her father’s guilty conscience — in the palm of her hand.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.