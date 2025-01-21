The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna plots against Bill's sons?

Double murderer Luna is living her best life under house arrest in the Spencer Estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, but will she have to get Bill’s sons out of her way?

It’s no secret that Luna (Lisa Yamada) has feelings for Bill (Don Diamont) that have vacillated wildly between romantic and filial, but he’s made it very clear that he’s only helping her because he sees her as a kindred spirit.

Bill is aware that she doctored the paternity test results to create the illusion that she was his daughter. While spying on Bill and Will (Crew Morrow), she learned that Will wasn’t exactly thrilled at the prospect of having a sister and in the spoilers for the week of January 20, we know that Liam (Scott Clifton) will be checking in on his father after learning of Will’s concerns for him.

Liam is in the same boat as Will. While he was definitely cordial toward Luna and Poppy (Romy Park), we also know he wasn’t thrilled at the prospect of Luna joining the family; for him, it wasn’t that he didn’t want a sister, rather he was shocked at how fast things were moving.

With Bill’s two sons vocally opposed to Luna being part of the family, there’s no doubt that Luna is concerned about her new living arrangements. We know Luna was intrigued by Will and might even be fostering a crush on him, but after hearing about his lack of enthusiasm toward her we think her sentiments may have changed.

The problem, of course, is that the more Bill’s sons poke and prod their father for answers, the more it puts Luna’s arrangement at risk. It also doesn’t help that Li (Naomi Matsuda) is investigating the identity of Luna’s father. A confrontation between Li, Poppy and Jack Finnegan (Ted King) is in the cards this week, and that could lead her family to pay her a visit in prison, only to find that she’s not there. If they discover that she’s at Bill’s house, we imagine Li would tell Finn (Tanner Novlan), who would tell Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Steffy would tell Liam.

In other words, it’s a big mess for Luna no matter how you look at it. Since she’s currently unaware of what’s going on with her aunt though, Luna’s attention will be on keeping Will and Liam from disrupting her new life with Bill.

We suspect that Luna will find a way to convince Bill to tell his sons to stay away, which will only lead to more questions and, most likely, an intervention from a concerned Katie (Heather Tom). Luna’s options to control this situation are very limited, but we have no doubt she’s already plotting to make sure nothing gets in the way of her second chance with Bill.