The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna's kiss changes Steffy's plans?

Steffy witnessed Luna kissing Bill in the August 22 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful . She was on her way out of town, but will the kiss change her plans?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) forgot her purse at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house and upon returning for it (she didn’t ring the doorbell, mind you, she just walked right in) she overheard Luna (Lisa Yamada) praising Bill for being there for her. What happened next was completely unexpected: Luna kissed Bill.

What Steffy doesn’t know is that this is the second time it’s happened. Whether Luna is coping with her mom’s arrest or crafting a plan to snag Bill for herself remains to be seen, but suddenly Steffy is tied to this whole thing.

Not only is Steffy connected to Bill through Liam (Scott Clifton), Luna is Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) cousin and she’s supposed to be dating Steffy’s half-brother, RJ (Joshua Hoffman). Oh, and Steffy and Bill were a thing once upon a time, so there's that, too.

Yeah, this just got really complicated for Steffy, who was on her way out of town. With Poppy (Romy Park) in jail, Steffy knows that there’s a lot going on in Bill’s life and it’s impacting the lives of everyone around her. So can she really leave knowing that something very strange is happening at the Spencer Estate?

We’re guessing that Steffy isn’t going to be able to stay quiet about this. Too bad she just had a big fight with Finn because he’s the most likely person she’d turn to in light of recent events.

It’s very possible that Steffy might turn to Liam because Bill is his father. Liam will naturally be shocked to hear what happened between Bill and Luna, but he also heard his father say that she was trying to cope with what happened so there’s a small chance that he will be more concerned than angry. (Knowing Liam, though, he’ll probably just jump directly to conclusions.)

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s no way that Steffy is going to be able to leave without telling someone what she saw. It’s too shocking and too concerning to let it go. But will it be enough to keep her from leaving entirely? We’ll have to wait and see.