The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: meddling Brooke played into Sheila's hands?

While Brooke is always trying to help her children on The Bold and the Beautiful, it looks like her good-intentioned conversation with Deacon may have played right into Sheila’s hands.

In the June 17 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), went to Il Giardino (when it’s never a good idea to go to Il Giardino !) to speak with Deacon (Sean Kanan) about Hope (Annika Noelle). Specifically, she went there to tell him that their daughter is having feelings for Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Naturally, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was listening in and she heard that Hope is sympathetic to Finn — and Sheila’s — plight. At the moment, Finn’s wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has issued an ultimatum to Finn about Sheila. He’s not to see her or have any kind of relationship with her at all. And since Hope is in the pro-Sheila camp, he’s not allowed to see her, either.

This is all very useful information to a woman who will stop at nothing to get what she wants. Now, thanks to Brooke’s meddling, Sheila has a number of tools at her disposal that can be used to get Finn into her life.

Brooke was only trying to help Hope by getting her father involved in the situation. Hope has been trying to strengthen her relationship with Deacon and that’s the only reason she attended his wedding to Sheila. She was hoping to find an ally with him, but now it’s clear that her attempt to prevent her daughter from making a huge mistake may have just opened the door for Sheila to step in and tear things apart.

Now that Sheila knows Hope is sympathetic to her plight, she can play to Hope’s sympathies. The more Sheila convinces Hope that she’s changed, the more Hope will tell Finn (and everyone else, for that matter) that Sheila is a changed woman and she should be given a chance to start over. This will create more frustration for Finn, who isn’t opposed to a relationship with his birth mother but cares more about his wife’s feelings. Knowing Sheila, she’ll probably try to encourage Hope’s feelings for Finn in hopes of having Finn leave Steffy for Hope. With Steffy out of the picture, Sheila would be able to have the relationship with Finn and Hayes that she’s always wanted.

Needless to say, Brooke’s meddling only made things much worse for Hope — and Finn. Only time will tell before we see how Sheila decides to manipulate this information to get Steffy out of her way for good.

