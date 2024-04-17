The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: more hope for Liam and Hope?

If hindsight is 20/20, then there might be hope for Liam and Hope yet on The Bold and the Beautiful.

In the April 16 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) reflect on their fun-filled family trip to the zoo and realize that they’re currently on similar life paths at the moment. Their focus: kids, family and work.

“Who knows what the future will bring us?” Hope wonders.

Now that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has departed Los Angeles, Hope is spending time reflecting upon what made her reject both of his proposals. She’s finding that in the end, she just didn’t want to be married right now even though her love for Thomas was very real.

Liam, having realized that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is committed to Finn (Tanner Novlan) more than ever, is now doing some major soul searching. It doesn’t look like he’s ever going to get Steffy back, so it’s time to start thinking about the future — a future that doesn’t involve being married to Steffy again.

What’s interesting here is that Hope and Liam have been getting along quite well, especially when their daughter is around. You actually get the sense that if they hadn’t been married before, they would make a great couple.

Right now they both need to focus on themselves. There’s some healing to be done for Hope and some growth for Liam. Hope needs to work on understanding why she was with Thomas but didn’t want to marry him while Liam needs to be able to let go of the dream of being with Steffy again so that he’s focused entirely on the person he’s with.

We believe that if Hope and Liam can work out their issues, they’d actually be very different than they were initially. They wouldn’t be getting back together, rather they’d be entering into a brand new relationship with each other. This time they’d understand their needs and they wouldn’t fall victim to the things that pulled them apart before. In fact, their new relationship could be stronger than ever before.