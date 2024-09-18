The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: rock and a Ridge place?

With Taylor back in town on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge is finding that he’s stuck in the middle of some very difficult conversations.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) might be the co-CEO of Forrester Creations but when it comes to his personal life he’s smack dab in the middle of three very powerful women, and lately, he’s finding that his relationships with them are crossing over to his work life too.

When Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) decided to give Hope’s (Annika Noelle) line another chance, it was a shock to Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), but for very different reasons.

Taylor, still irritated with Hope for kissing Finn (Tanner Novlan) at the party, was stunned that her daughter would give Hope another chance. However, she supported her daughter’s decision and cited Steffy’s dedication and devotion to the company as the reason behind it.

Brooke, on the other hand, was grateful to Steffy for the decision not to scrap Hope for the Future but she had a feeling that Ridge was about to support her if she’d gone the other way. Brooke wanted to know whether that was the case, which put Ridge in the crosshairs.

At first, Ridge was happy to have Taylor back in Los Angeles, especially given all that transpired with Steffy being kidnapped. But now things are shifting, and he’s discovering that having the two most important women in his life — past and present — isn’t easy. In fact, running a major fashion house is child’s play compared to the balancing act he finds himself in.

On the one hand, he has to make sure that Brooke knows that she’s being supported, particularly given that they’re deep in a committed relationship and he’s only recently asked (nay, begged!) her to join the Forrester Creations executive team. But on the other hand, he shares children with Taylor and she’s still a big piece of his life.

As he navigates the coming days and weeks, Ridge is about to find that he’s between a rock and a hard place and there are no easy ways out of it.