The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila framed Sugar?

Thanks to Lauren Fenmore’s insight, we have a better understanding about who the mysterious Sugar is and why she might be the one who died instead of Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful. Was the whole thing a frame job, and, if so, was Sugar behind it?

In the April 22 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) explained Sugar’s complicated connection to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). There was no love between Sugar and Sheila, especially after Sheila tricked Sugar into getting plastic surgery to look just like her.

After Deacon (Sean Kanan) pulled some strings to help Sheila get out of jail, Sheila suddenly had a new life ahead of her. Was Sugar waiting in the wings, hoping to find a way to ruin Sheila’s chance at a new life? Or was Sheila looking for ways to eliminate a threat by setting Sugar up to be killed, giving Sheila a chance at escaping and taking on a new identity?

With Sheila supposedly turning over a new leaf, Sugar was a liability. She could frame Sheila for any number of crimes and ruin her chance at freedom. Sugar has a number of reasons why she’d want Sheila to pay for all the things she did to her. Maybe Sugar tried to set Sheila up by making it look like Sheila was trying to attack Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), only it backfired and Sugar ended up dead.

Or maybe Sheila was the one who set Sugar up to get her out of the way, once and for all. Maybe Sheila said she’d be waiting in the Malibu house and when Sugar showed up she found a terrified Steffy instead.

With Sugar out of the way, Sheila not only eliminates a threat, she also gives herself the opportunity to disappear. At the moment, Sheila Carter is dead so that gives Sheila the ability to do whatever she pleases — good or bad.

We’re thinking that Sheila saw an opportunity to set Sugar up when Steffy said she’d rather see Sheila dead. This gave Sheila the ammunition she needed to set Steffy up to murder the intruder in her house, so all Sheila needed to do was to trick Sugar into being in the wrong place at the wrong time. With her biggest loose end out of the way, Sheila can focus her attention on other things, like taking down Steffy.

