The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila OBSESSED with getting Finn back?

Liam tells Finn to get rid of Sheila while Sheila makes plans to sink her teeth into Finn in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) arrives at Eric’s house to find Eric (John McCook) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) sitting beside each other on the couch drinking coffee and reading the paper. They mirror each other’s movements, giving Ridge a laugh. Eric confides that he enjoys having Steffy and the kids there, and while Steffy is grateful she admits that she can’t stay there forever.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is on the phone conducting business when Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in. Liam immediately goes on the defensive. Finn is there to make sure he stays away from his wife, but Liam reminds him why Steffy left in the first place.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is giving Deacon (Sean Kanan) a massage to thank him for allowing her to stay. He reminds her that he has to be careful or he could lose his daughter and Brooke again. She calls him a baby when he complains about the massage, telling him everything will be fine. She reminds him that she promised not to “upend” his life, but he says it’s too late. She smiles.

Liam says it’s up to Finn to prove that he’s not tied to Sheila anymore. Finn says he can see right through Liam’s plan to get to Steffy by making it about Sheila.

Ridge reminds Steffy that Sheila is still a problem and Finn has a connection with her. Steffy says she’s been away from her husband too long and she wants to go home.

Deacon is convinced he’s going to end up with bruises after his massage. He’s noticed that Sheila gets angry whenever Steffy’s name comes up. Sheila insists that what happened with Steffy in the past was a mistake.

Liam tells Finn that he’s not out to undermine his marriage. Finn’s doing that on his own. But Finn doesn’t back down. He knows all about how Liam broke her heart. Liam tells Finn that he needs to get Sheila out of their lives.

Ridge has heard everything that Finn has said before. Steffy misses her home and her husband. Ridge agrees that the kids need their lives back, but he reminds her that Sheila is still out there.

Sheila reminds Deacon what could have happened if she hadn’t been on the beach when Kelly almost drowned. She says Finn was so emotional that day, even calling her “mom” and that means something. She truly believes in the unconditional love and bond between a mother and her son.

Finn insists he will keep his family safe. Liam reminds him about what happened to Kelly, and that the only reason Sheila was there to save her is that she had been stalking him. Finn gets a text and he says he needs to do something about Sheila. But that still doesn’t mean Liam can make a pass at his wife.

Steffy says she still gets flashbacks of what happened in the alley. She can see Sheila in Finn’s features sometimes. Eric wants to know how she could go back to the house and her husband, and it’s because she refuses to give up on her family. Especially not because of Sheila.

Ridge can’t believe that Eric is ok with Steffy leaving. He isn’t ok with it, but he knows she can’t be talked out of it once she sets her mind to something. She’s as “hard-headed” as Ridge is. Ridge says he blames that characteristic on his mother. He misses her. Ridge wants everything for Steffy but until Sheila is gone she will always be a problem.

Deacon doesn’t want to hurt Sheila’s feelings but he’s trying to protect her feelings, because he cares about her. She loves him for that. But she refuses to give up on her future and doesn’t want to have anything but a “true” relationship with Finn, starting now.

In Malibu, Finn gets to work cleaning up the house before his family gets home. The house is full of laundry and takeout boxes. When Steffy arrives he’s so very glad to see her. He has missed her so much and he tells her how much he needs her in his life. Steffy has missed him, too. She wants to get the kids and come back to the house to be with him. “I want to come home,” she says.

Clearly, The Bold and the Beautiful is about beautiful people who know what they want. Everyone knows exactly what they want and they also know what they’ll do to get it, no matter what. Ridge wants his daughter to be safe and happy while Steffy will do anything to protect her kids. Liam wants Steffy and he already tanked his marriage to Hope to see if there’s a chance to get back with Steffy.

And then there’s Sheila.

From the very beginning, Sheila has always wanted a relationship with her son. Between the courthouse hug and the moment on the beach, she thinks he wants the same thing. The only thing standing in her way is Steffy, and that means she needs a plan to get Steffy out of the way.

The only way she has a chance with Finn is to make Steffy leave on her own. That way he won’t hold it against Sheila, or so she thinks.

Sheila is not one to rest on her laurels. She’s going to start making plans to get Steffy out of the picture so she can focus on Finn, and she’s going to do whatever it takes to have a relationship with her son.