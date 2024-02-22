The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy gets arrested?

Everyone knows you can’t go around punching people unprovoked, even in the world of soap operas. So when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) punched Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in the February 21 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , she may have set off a chain of events that are outside of her control.

If ever there was someone who deserved being punched on The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s Sheila Carter. But this time, it wasn’t so well-deserved and Steffy might find herself in trouble.

Steffy burst into Il Giardino in a rage after getting a text from Kelly that revealed Sheila in the background. In full mama bear-mode, she was ready for a fight. As soon as Sheila opened the door, she went inside — uninvited — and when Sheila insisted she leave, she physically assaulted her.

Now, we know Steffy has a long history with Sheila. She has every right to hate the woman for all the hurt she caused her family. But in this case, Steffy was upset at Sheila for being at work. Steffy knew Kelly was going out for pizza but didn’t ask the crucial question: where were they getting it?

There was no stalking, there was no subterfuge. Sheila didn’t seek out Kelly and it just so happened that she ended up in Kelly’s selfie. It was all coincidental, as none of it was intentional — that we know of, at least — so Steffy should have thought about that before she came thundering to the restaurant with fire in her eyes and ice in her veins.

Since Sheila was cleared of all charges, she’s a free woman who has been keeping a low profile since her release from jail. She has been working steadily and she’s even in a steady relationship. (Though Deacon is bullish on marrying her right now)

The optics of the situation reveal that Steffy is the aggressor here, and if Sheila wishes to press charges she’d be well within her rights. Now, whether she does press charges is a whole other issue, as doing so would upset Finn (Tanner Novlan) and that’s the last thing Sheila wants to do. But she might file a report, and it won’t reflect well on Steffy because she’s the one who initiated the attack and this could lead to trouble for her down the line.