The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy runs to Liam after shocking news?

After Steffy gets the shock of her life on The Bold and the Beautiful, will she turn to Liam for support?

After Finn (Tanner Novlan) revealed that he’s Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have to deal with the ramifications of his secret. Her beloved husband, and the father of her son, is also the father of the young woman who tried to kill her.

In Finn’s defense, he didn’t know he was Luna’s father until recently, and he’s been trying to tell Steffy about it but she’s been busy. It’s not like he’s been keeping this secret from her, rather he’s been shocked by the news too.

When Finn told Steffy that he’d slept with Poppy (Romy Park) when he was younger, she was horrified for him, and immediately sympathetic. We suspect she’ll be equally horrified by this new news, and while her sympathy will still be present to a point, the fact is that Finn’s daughter tried to kill her. And if Finn expresses interest in getting to know Luna, that’s what will push Steffy over the edge.

That’s where Liam (Scott Clifton) comes in. Liam has always been supportive of Steffy, and given that they share a daughter he’s protective of his child too. He was furious that Finn would bring his psychopath mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), into their lives and he urged Steffy to leave him if he was going to choose his mother over his wife.

With the prospect of Finn having contact with Luna, Steffy will be forced to contend with some very serious realities: her husband is related to two murderers, both murderers have tried to kill her and given that they’re family, it’s going to be hard for her to convince Finn to stay away from them, particularly Luna. We also think Taylor might make herself available to Finn for counseling, which will put distance between Steffy and her mother if her mother “chooses” Finn over her.

Liam might be the one who steps in to offer Steffy the level of support she needs. He’s going to be protective and concerned about her safety, and he’ll be sympathetic to her as she processes this huge shock. Liam also knows that Steffy loves Finn, so he might not encourage her to leave him right away, but that will certainly be on his mind as he helps her through this trying time.

