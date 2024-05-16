The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy triggers Sheila?

Steffy Forrester is known for her strong opinions on The Bold and the Beautiful and nothing makes her more furious than Sheila Carter, but will her confrontation with Sheila lead to bigger problems?

In recent weeks, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has had no problem getting into peoples’ faces with her opinions. Her on-again, off-again “mean girl” energy prevented her from listening to Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) very real suspicions that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was alive; had she listened, she might have been able to be proactive in preventing Finn (Tanner Novlan) from getting involved in Deacon’s quest to find her.

Now that she knows Sheila is alive, Steffy’s first move was to give Finn an ultimatum : it’s either Steffy and the kids, or Sheila. He picked his wife and children. Her second move was to confront Sheila and let her know that she won’t be part of Finn’s life.

The problem with Steffy’s declaration is that Sheila Carter is always going to be Sheila Carter, “reformed” or not. If you draw a line in the sand, she’s going to cross it no matter what; now that she had a taste of having her son back in her life, she’s not going to give it up.

In her mind, Sheila was probably hoping that Steffy would be grateful to her for trying to save her life by offering her own life to Sugar. As Liam (Scott Clifton) points out to Deacon, however, they don’t know what really happened there because the story came from Sheila. For all they know, she was making up the whole thing.

Now that Steffy has made her position known, Sheila has to decide whether she’s going to abide by Steffy’s terms or not. We’re betting she won’t, because once a villain, always a villain.

Unfortunately for Steffy, the last time she barged into Sheila’s home, the two women had a physical altercation and it ended with Steffy telling Sheila she wished she was dead. A few days later, Sheila was dead and Steffy killed her. No doubt Sheila remembers this all too well and will find a way to use it against Steffy in the future.

Any hope of a reformed Sheila Carter might have just flown out the door after Steffy’s bold declaration, which means we’re in for a bumpy ride.