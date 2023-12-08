The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of December 11-15
Eric's health takes a turn this week.
After throwing the party of a lifetime on The Bold and the Beautiful, Forrester patriarch Eric (John McCook) ends up in the hospital. Thankfully, his family is with him, but things are about to get complicated as they try to figure out what's best for him. Let's look ahead at what's coming up with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 11-15.
It has been a very busy holiday season thus far on The Bold and the Beautiful. Once Thanksgiving was over, Eric turned to hosting a grand gala to bring all of his friends and family together one last time. As far as he knew, his family was still in the dark about his condition, but in reality they all knew about it. Thorne (Windsor Harmon) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) were able to get back in time to celebrate with their father, though some of Eric's kids weren't able to be there.
When Eric collapsed at his party, his loved ones were there with him. And Finn (Tanner Novlan) was already looking for ways to help. In fact, Finn's hard work might pay off in this week's episodes because he seems to think there could be a way to help Eric. The problem is that Eric left control of his health decisions to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Ridge's ideas might not align with everyone else's.
Take a look at The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 11 to December 15, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, December 11
"Finn delivers optimistic news to those at Eric’s hospital bedside. Ridge is forced to make the most difficult decision of his life."
Tuesday, December 12
"Donna and Steffy fight with Ridge to do the right thing. Eric’s loved ones remember their best times together."
Wednesday, December 13
"Finn explains how there still might be a chance for Eric. Ridge allows Donna to say final goodbyes to her Honeybear."
Thursday, December 14
"Bridget and Thorne advocate for Eric against Ridge."
Friday, December 15
"Finn and Bridget race to save Eric’s life. Ridge struggles with his choice as Eric takes a turn for the worse."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Most Popular
By Claire Crick