The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of December 11-15

After throwing the party of a lifetime on The Bold and the Beautiful, Forrester patriarch Eric (John McCook) ends up in the hospital. Thankfully, his family is with him, but things are about to get complicated as they try to figure out what's best for him. Let's look ahead at what's coming up with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 11-15.

It has been a very busy holiday season thus far on The Bold and the Beautiful. Once Thanksgiving was over, Eric turned to hosting a grand gala to bring all of his friends and family together one last time. As far as he knew, his family was still in the dark about his condition, but in reality they all knew about it. Thorne (Windsor Harmon) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) were able to get back in time to celebrate with their father, though some of Eric's kids weren't able to be there.

When Eric collapsed at his party, his loved ones were there with him. And Finn (Tanner Novlan) was already looking for ways to help. In fact, Finn's hard work might pay off in this week's episodes because he seems to think there could be a way to help Eric. The problem is that Eric left control of his health decisions to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Ridge's ideas might not align with everyone else's.

Take a look at The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 11 to December 15, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 11

"Finn delivers optimistic news to those at Eric’s hospital bedside. Ridge is forced to make the most difficult decision of his life."

Tuesday, December 12

"Donna and Steffy fight with Ridge to do the right thing. Eric’s loved ones remember their best times together."

Wednesday, December 13

"Finn explains how there still might be a chance for Eric. Ridge allows Donna to say final goodbyes to her Honeybear."

Thursday, December 14

"Bridget and Thorne advocate for Eric against Ridge."

Friday, December 15

"Finn and Bridget race to save Eric’s life. Ridge struggles with his choice as Eric takes a turn for the worse."