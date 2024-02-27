The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of February 26-March 1

There's drama around every turn on The Bold and the Beautiful this week as one event will change everyone's lives forever. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 19 to March 1.

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 26

"Finn confesses his true feelings about Steffy and Sheila’s altercation to Hope. Steffy can’t shake her overwhelming, ominous feeling about Sheila."

Tuesday, February 27

"Deacon and Liam argue about Sheila’s unpredictable behavior. Steffy and Finn encounter an unexpected challenge."

Wednesday, February 28

"Carter delivers unanticipated information to Ridge and Thomas. Finn reels at Steffy’s news."

Thursday, February 29

"Hope informs Brooke of Steffy and Sheila’s fight. Ridge and Thomas stand in support of Steffy, while Finn supports Sheila."

Friday, March 1

"Ridge makes a request to Deputy Chief Baker. Hope comforts a distraught Finn at Sheila’s apartment."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 19 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 19: "Unaware of her secret, R.J. consoles a troubled Luna. Sheila lurks as Hope pleads for Deacon to end things with her."

Tuesday, February 20: "Thomas and Hope get passionate at work. Luna is blindsided by Zende’s pitch for a future together."

Wednesday, February 21: "Sheila approaches Kelly while she’s on a playdate with a friend. Steffy and Liam unite in their concern over Sheila."

Thursday, February 22: "Steffy and Sheila’s argument gets physical, fast."

Friday, February 23: "Finn and Deacon break up Sheila and Steffy’s brawl. Deacon worries about Sheila’s current state of mind."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.