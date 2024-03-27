The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: will Thomas forgive Hope?

Despite what everyone seems to think about Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) relationship, Hope is confident that they can work through their issues on The Bold and the Beautiful. But is Thomas in a place of forgiveness after she rejected his proposal twice?

After getting an earful from Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in the March 26 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope went to Thomas and told him she loves him and isn’t telling him “no” but simply “not now” when it comes to his proposal. She wants to be with him, she says, and by the end of the episode she asks him for forgiveness. He remains silent.

What Hope doesn’t know, of course, is that Steffy was already in her brother’s ear, telling him to leave Hope and Los Angeles behind for a new life in Paris with his son. In fact, Steffy is so sure that he’s going to follow her suggestion that she already has the family jet gassed up and ready to go.

Thomas hasn’t responded to Hope’s pleas…and it’s not just because it was the end of the episode. He’s not sure how to respond, and there’s still a possibility that he could take Hope back. After all, she’s the woman he wants to be with and she’s his happy ending. Can he turn his back on his dreams so easily?

There’s no question that Thomas is currently reeling from the sting of Hope’s rejection. But if she’s serious about being with him long term (so long as it’s not as an engaged couple, for now) then maybe he needs to rethink his feelings on the situation. After all, she asked for time and he decided she’d had enough time without actually asking her. If we’re being honest, that puts her rejection squarely on his shoulders for not listening to her.

However, Hope has been basking in Thomas’ love without really confronting her underlying issues. She’s still married to Liam (Scott Clifton) and she needs to decide if she can see a future with Thomas after all of their shared history. She can’t keep playing along with him without being honest and open about her intentions.

If we were to place a bet on things, we’d say that Thomas is much more interested in having Hope in his life in any way possible, so he’s going to forgive her. But it won’t be easy given the anger and frustration from his family, who seem content to drive a permanent wedge between them.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors