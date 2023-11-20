The cheapest live TV streaming service is somehow even cheaper in stellar Black Friday deal

For people looking to sign up for a live TV streaming service, our first recommendation is often Philo TV. It has a relatively limited channel selection, but its price is just a fraction of its major rivals, so it's always worth checking out first.

Despite Philo TV's monthly fee of $25 being a bargain compared to the $40 of Sling TV or $70+ of Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Fubo and so on, there's a new Black Friday deal on the budget streamer which somehow makes it even cheaper.

Until Tuesday, November 28 (the day after Cyber Monday), you can sign up to Philo and get your first month at half price, or just $12.50.

Philo TV: first month for just $12.50

The affordable cable-cutting service Philo is offering 50% off your first month of a subscription, putting it at $12.50. After that you'll only have to pay $25 each month which is still a bargain compared to rival services.



To sign up, simply follow the link above, with the discount code applied at the checkout.

Philo comes in at #6 in our list of the best live TV streaming services, as while it's incredibly cheap, its channel list is quite limited.

The channels tick lots of the basics with Lifetime, MTV, Food Network, Comedy Central, AMC and so on, but there's less news and sports content than most people like. It's mainly for entertainment channels and doesn't offer premium options or tiers.

That being said, for some people, we can imagine Philo TV offering everything you need, and we'd definitely recommend you check out the Philo channel guide just in case it ticks all your boxes.

Plus, it's the cheapest entry in our aforementioned list, and is the lowest-costing live TV service overall unless you count the free streaming services.

At $12.50, Philo is cheap enough that it's easy to sign up for just a month to test it out, as you can just cancel afterward if it's not for you. You won't need to buy any extra hardware or streaming kit for it, as long as you've got a smart TV or compatible device (thankfully Philo has a supported devices list).

We should also mention that Philo TV's Black Friday deal isn't the only one we've seen on a live TV streaming service, as there's $80 off your first three months of Fubo. While that's a bigger discount and gets you many more channels, you'll still have to pay more upfront.