$80 off Fubo makes this early Black Friday cord-cutting deal better than a free trial

If there's one live TV streaming service you'd really want to save money on, it's Fubo, with the popular cable-cutting service starting at $74.99 for its cheapest plan. However if you're tempted to try it, there's a new Black Friday streaming deal that will save you $80 over your first three months.

If you're a new subscriber, you can sign up for Fubo now and receive $40 off your first month's bill. For the second and third month, you'll get $20 off each, totting up to $80 over your first three months of streaming.

This deal covers the Fubo Pro ($74.99 per month), Elite ($84.99 per month) and Ultimate ($94.99 per month) plans, and the main difference between each is the number of channels you can sign up for. Just note, the Fubo Latino plan isn't covered.

An end date for the deal hasn't been announced yet, but it'll probably keep running until Cyber Monday.

Fubo: $40 off first month, $20 off second and third

Save $80 in total over three months of a Fubo subscription, with $40 off your first bill and a $20 reduction on your second and third. Applies to the Pro, Elite or Ultimate plan, and rolls into a standard subscription either.

Usually when we're recommending Fubo to people, we do so by mentioning the Fubo free trial. Unlike many streaming services in this day and age, Fubo still offers a free trial to test it out (here's how to sign up).

However it's only a 7-day free trial, so you're only saving $20-$25 worth of streaming time. This new deal can save you over a month's worth of subscription (if you opt for the Pro plan), so it's actually better than the free trial.

Struggling to pick between Fubo Pro, Fubo Elite and Fubo Ultimate? Our guide to Fubo TV will help you work out which channels are available with which plan, to make sure you get the correct plan. And if you want to try and find a saving on another TV service or streaming app, we've got a round-up of more Black Friday streaming service deals here.