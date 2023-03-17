The Crown season 6: first look at Prince William & Kate Middleton actors

Just about each new season of The Crown brings key new members of the Royal family into the picture, and The Crown season 6 will be no exception. It was previously reported that the Netflix original series intends to cover how Prince William and Kate Middleton (now officially Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cambridge) met, and some behind the scene photos have given us our first look at the actors playing them.

Getty Images had a number of photos taken Friday, March 17, from the set of The Crown season 6 while filming in St. Andrews, Scotland, featuring Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as the college-age William and Kate. The two famously met while they were studying at St. Andrews University in 2001.

The pictures show what may be the first time they see each other, as McVey's William is sitting on steps outside a building while Bellamy's Kate walks by, books in hand. Check out some of the behind the scene photos right here.

Image 1 of 3 Ed McVey as Prince William in The Crown season 6 (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton in The Crown season 6 (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William in The Crown season 6 (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Crown season 6 is expected to be the final season for the Emmy-winning drama, set to cover the Royal family in the '90s, including the events leading up to and the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death. But as these pictures also indicate, the timeline is going to go at least a bit into the early 2000s to recreate Kate and William's meeting, but we don't know yet what other events from the early 2000s may be a part of the season.

According to IMDb, The Crown season 6 is the first credited role for both McVey and Bellamy.

McVey is not going to be the only actor to portray Prince William in The Crown season 6. Actor Rufus Kampa, who looks to be making his TV debut with the show, is portraying a younger version of Prince William in season 6. Again, we don't yet know how the role will be split between the two actors.

The Crown season 5 covered Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles' (played by Dominic West) divorce; both Debicki and West are reprising their roles in season 6. As is Imelda Staunton, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in season 5, taking over the role from Olivia Colman, who succeeded Claire Foy.

There is no timetable for The Crown season 6 to come out. The Crown season 5 released in fall 2022, about two years after The Crown season 4. But with production clearly underway, perhaps we’ll get a shorter gap between seasons.

You can watch every episode of The Crown right now on Netflix.