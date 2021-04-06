The final trailer for 'Without Remorse' finds John T. Kelly on a mission or three

Michael B. Jordan. Fights. Guns. Explosions. Missions, professional and personal. And one final trailer for Without Remorse before the film — loosely based on the Tom Clancy novel — is released on April 30.

The story for both the book and the film share a common thread. Kelly is a Navy chief who is good at his job. Really good at his job. And his family got between him and some really bad people. In the book it's 100 percent a personal matter, and in the movie it's more international intrigue. But the end result is the same — a lot more people are going to find themselves on the wrong end of a gun.

And at the same time, the U.S. government needs Kelly to dust himself off and do some things.

Here's the official line from Amazon:

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Without Remorse is directed by Stefano Sollima who also did the excellent TV series Gomorrah, as well as two episodes of the also-excellent ZeroZeroZero, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. The film was written by Taylor Sheridan (Hell and High Water, Yellowstone) and Will Staples.