Diehard Gleeks 'know' who's behind The Masked Singer's reigning queen, Harp

By Christina Izzo
published

Who is the big-voiced performer behind The Harp, Masked Singer US season 8 frontrunner? Glee fans have a theory

The Harp, Masked Singer season 8
(Image credit: The Masked Singer)

Wednesday night's edition of The Masked Singer US season 8 took us to Sin City with a "Vegas Night" episode and with it came another trio of celebrity performances, two more unmaskings and one victor, who is quickly becoming the frontrunner of the season.

Along with returning champ Harp, this week's episode introduced two new competitors in Panther and Pi-Rat. (Yes, that is a pirate-themed rodent.) The big cat, who performed Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," had both audiences and the judges' panel guessing an athlete due to his considerable height, with names like Andre Drummond and Lamar Odom being thrown around. 

Pi-Rat, who sang "Crocodile Rock" by Elton John, stood out due to his short stature, his use of puppetry and his crowd-working skills. "That guy's an entertainer, he knows how to work an audience," judge Donny Osmond said, however his comment that the rodent was emphatically not a dancer led to a jokey stand-off between the two. 

The rat, who had the lowest votes on the night, was shockingly revealed mid-episode to be comedian-ventriloquist Jeff Dunham. However, the "mystery" over who is Harp on The Masked Singer US has been less of a head-scratcher for fans. 

After a Battle Royale between Harp and Panther, set to Steppenwolf's "Born to be Wild," Harp proved victorious again ("that is one of the greatest notes hit on that stage in Masked Singer history," judge Nicole Scherzinger exclaimed about her performance), which meant that Panther got unmasked onstage. The tall cat turned out to not be an athlete at all but "This is How We Do It" soul singer-slash pastor Montell Jordan. 

But who is Harp? Here's why diehard Glee fans think they've figured it out. 

Fans guess The Harp, Masked Singer season 8 competitor:

So who do fans think is behind this season's golden girl? Glee fans were quick to theorize that the celebrity is none other than the FOX sitcom's star Amber Riley, with clues nodding to popular Glee performances like "And I Am Telling You." Here's what viewers are saying on social media. 

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 