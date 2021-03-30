The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: Fun sequel, awful name?

Two things you think of when you hear "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard." First: This is gonna be fun. Second: That's an awful name.

But here we are, with our first shot from the sequel that is The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, due out on May 16. And that picture immediately makes you wish you were in the room where it happened. Samuel L. Jackson. Ryan Reynolds. Plus Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas.

Oh, and Morgan Freeman. Just think, for a minute, about how crazy good that must have been.

Jackson and Reynolds were in the original flick, of course, as hitman Darius Kincaid and bodyguard Michael Bryce. Hayek plays Kincaid's wife, Sonia, who also is an international con artist. And they're about to run into a madman in the form of Bandares' character. Just look at Banderas in that picture again. The middle-finger ring on his left hand. The pinkie ring on his right. The — as Jackson may have said in Kingsmen — dope-ass smoking jacket.

Here's the full gist of the film:

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) — are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as … well, you’ll have to see.

No trailer just yet, but look for the film soon enough, in theaters this May.