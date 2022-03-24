The Masked Singer fans use explosive clue to crack Firefly

The Masked Singer US fans are still trying to work out who Firefly is after we saw her advancing to the series final in the most recent episode following a double elimination.

Previously, fans seemed to be in agreement that Firefly is Teyana Taylor, but there are some more theories floating about after her most recent performance.

Now, some believe it's actually singer-songwriter Keyshia Cole hiding under the bug-themed mask after she performed Attention by Charlie Puth, hoping to stay in the competition.

The Masked Singer US judge Robin Thicke appears to have led these theories by commenting on the celebrity faces throughout her clue packages, as Keyshia has links to them. Fans are open to this theory too, taking to Twitter to give their thoughts.

Some are starting to hear Keyshia in the voice now, with one fan saying that they could hear the singer-songwriter "towards the end". But we won't know for sure until Firefly is finally unmasked!

When Firefly hit that note towards the end I could hear Keyshia Cole voice #TheMaskedSingerMarch 24, 2022 See more

I think FireFly sounds like Keyshia Cole #TheMaskedSingerMarch 17, 2022 See more

Keyshia Cole! #Firefly #themaskedsingerMarch 24, 2022 See more

Wait a minute, Firefly does sound like Keyshia Cole now #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/nXnRk4M5DwMarch 17, 2022 See more

#maskedsinger #TheMaskedSinger firefly is Keyshia Cole!March 17, 2022 See more

Explosive clue!

Another Firefly clue involved dynamite and "blowing up", which could be reference to Keyshia's song Get It Right where she sings about a cheating man blowing up her phone with calls and messages, and eagle eyed fans may have clocked that subtle reference.

#FireflyMask's clue is 🧨 BLOWING UP 🧨 our minds.What does it mean to you? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ulku2fYFltMarch 24, 2022 See more

For now though, Firefly will go on to perform after knocking out Team Bad's Cyclops and Team Cuddly's Thingamabob, where she'll be competing against the remaining masked celebrities hoping to win the competition.

We now know that Thingamabob is NFL player Jordan Mailata, who currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. In his exit video, he described the experience as "unforgettable" and thanked everyone involved in the show. He also revealed that the biggest surprise for him was the weight of his costume!

Meanwhile, Cyclops was unmasked as Lost star Jorge Garcia who described being part of the show as "an honor" and that he enjoyed wearing "such a cool costume" and being part of Team Bad.

There are plenty more performances to go, as fans are eager to learn more about the remaining contestants participating in Team Bad, Team Good and Team Cuddly. But will Firefly be able to hold onto her crown?

The Masked Singer season 7 US continues on FOX. For full listings — see our US TV Guide.