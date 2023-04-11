The Night Agent cracks the Netflix Most Popular list

As The Night Agent continues to dominate the daily Netflix Top 10 list since its March 23 debut, it was only a matter of time before it cracked the Netflix Most Popular list. With a current total of 515.57 million hours viewed, The Night Agent has landed in the No. 9 spot on the list.

The Night Agent’s impressively fast rise to the top comes on the heels of Wednesday’s quick rise after its debut in late 2022. Wednesday currently sits at the No. 5 spot, with Stranger Things season 4 coming in at No. 4, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in the No. 3 spot and the top two spots going to Bridgerton for the regency romance’s first and second season, respectively.

Ginny & Georgia was knocked from the list to make room for The Night Agent. Netflix has a policy that new series are only tracked for the Most Popular list for the first 28 days after the premiere; as of this writing, The Night Agent has nine more days to continue racking up the views so it’s entirely possible that there will be some upward movement on the list in the coming days.

The Night Agent has been blowing away the competition with massive viewing numbers since its debut, quickly securing a second season renewal from the streamer.

The series is based on a novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The story follows a special agent, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who becomes the target of a manhunt after taking a call from a terrified woman, Rose (Luciane Buchanan), who witnessed her aunt and uncle being murdered. Unbeknownst to Rose, her aunt and uncle were spies and they’d uncovered information that was worth killing for.

Peter and Rose have to fend for their lives as they try to discover who is at the heart of a massive conspiracy; every episode of the 10-episode first season is filled with edge-of-your-seat intrigue as viewers follow along and try to decipher the clues.

The Night Agent stars Basso, Buchanan, Hong Chau, Fola Evans-Akingbola and D.B. Woodside. The first season is available to stream now on Netflix.