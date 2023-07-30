The Power of Parker fans BEG for producers to confirm a second season

BBC's The Power of Parker has proved to be a huge hit with viewers, who are already asking about a second season.

The Power of Parker is a comedy-drama about wannabe business guru Martin Parker, who seems to have a perfect life. But things soon start to unravel when wife Diane and mistress Kath put a spanner in the works.

The BBC show celebrates Manchester in the '90s, starring Rosie Cavaliero, Conleth Hill, Sian Gibson and Sheila Reid - and fans are already raving about the series.

'Absolutely loved the power of Parker. Do we have a potential release date for season 2? I need more! @PColemanchester @Sianygibby,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

While another said, 'Binged all of the Power of Parker last night. Loved it. Funny, warm, brilliantly cast. More please and thank you.'

While another said, 'The Power of Parker: an intriguing romp with echoes of Steve Coogan and Victoria Wood.'

And another wrote, ''The Power of Parker' - Once again super enjoying Sian Gibson's persona & performance. #thepowerofparker #tv #comedy.'

While another said, 'The Power of Parker is the best thing I’ve seen since Peter Kay’s Car Share “Last time I was down Oldham Street, I was felt up by a black & white minstrel…he kept his gloves on the whole time” #ThePowerOfParker.'

While another said, 'We absolutely loved The Power of Parker!!!

'Please, please do another series We binged the entire series last night & loved every second. How you & Conleth did that dance scene in Martin's office without laughing I'll never know. There must be outtakes.'

The viewer then elaborated, 'It's a brilliant show, with a great cast, fab music & plenty of nostalgia & comedy gold. There's a character called Julie, I'd say she's more a tribute to Victoria Wood & her work by the writers.

'We loved it & watched the whole series last night, hoping there'll be a second.'

You can catch all episodes of The Power of Parker on BBC iPlayer.