The Split star Nicola Walker reveals surprising reason she'd never do The Masked Singer

The Split icon Nicola Walker has revealed the surprising reason on why she would never do The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer UK season 3 hit our screens last year with Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia being crowned the winner. But it looks as though Nicola won’t be showing off her singing skills anytime soon on the popular show.

Talking to OK! Magazine (opens in new tab), she opened up about the reason why she wouldn’t take part in the show.

"I wish I was confident enough to do it,” she said, “I know you’re wearing a costume but what I’m scared of is I’d end up taking the mask off to resounding silence as no one ever knows who I am."

Nicola added: "I often get, 'You’re the woman from that show that we love.' I’m not complaining but I’m far too scared of that sort of stuff."

The actress has shown off her singing skills a number of times throughout her various TV and film projects, including Unforgotten, River and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

One of Nicola’s closest friends, TV star Sue Perkins, took part in The Masked Singer UK season 2 disguised as Dragon and came fifth.

"She was brilliant in it – and she never told me," Nicola revealed.

Although we won’t be seeing Nicola appear in the celebrity singing competition, she has recently reprised her role in the hit BBC drama The Split season 3.

The first episode aired on Monday, April. 4 and it was a dramatic start to the final series as fans were heartbroken by the tragic death of a much-loved character.

In a chat with What To Watch, Nicola, who is set to appear alongside Sean Bean in Marriage, told us what we can expect from the final season of The Split.

“I don't think it's going to go where you might imagine… It's beautifully complicated and Abi Morgan [the show’s writer] doesn't shy away from how messy this will get. Nathan goes through the wringer.

“But they both get into trouble. At times they behave beautifully and at others, you want to kick both of them out the door! You’ll shout at all of us, it’s not easy to pick who to bless and who to blame,” she commented.

The Split season 3 airs Mondays at 9pm on BBC One and is also available to watch as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.