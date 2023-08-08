The Tower season 3 receives early commission — before season 2 even airs

The Tower season 3 is already in the works ahead of the premier of the second season, ITV has confirmed.

The broadcaster has added that the third season is currently being filmed and will be called The Tower 3: Gallowstree Lane.

Season 3 is based on Kate London’s third novel and is adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, Fearless, 24) and produced by his company Windhover Films and leading production company, Mammoth Screen.

Speaking about the renewal, Patrick Harbinson said: “We’re delighted to be filming a third series of The Tower. Damien and I are very grateful to Polly Hill and ITV for the early commission.

"Gallowstree Lane has a high-stakes drugs and gangs storyline with Jimmy and Emmett’s characters taking major roles. Sarah and Lizzie have gripping and heart-breaking stories too, as the drama of Portland Tower comes full circle. I firmly believe series three will be our best yet."

Once again, The Tower season 3 will follow some familiar faces including Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins, Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama, Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw, and Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw.

Jimmy Akingbola and Gemma Whelan will return for season 3. (Image credit: ITV)

While fans have a little while to wait for the third instalment, The Tower 2: Death Message will soon be on our screens after a two-year wait.

Three new characters join the line-up for season 2, with Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders) playing Cathy Teel, Niamh Cusack (The Virtues) taking on the role of Claire Mills, and Ella Smith (Babylon) starring as DC Elaine Lucas.

We know that season 2 will focus on Lizzie returning to Farlow station. Her boss and former lover, DI Kieran Shaw pairs her up with Arif Johar (Michael Karim) to take on a domestic violence complaint against Mark Brannon, who is accused of beating up his girlfriend, Georgina Teel, and terrorizing their young daughter Skye.

Meanwhile, Sarah Collins has transferred to Homicide Command where her new boss DCI Jim Fedden isn’t very welcoming, so there's plenty of drama to look forward to when the second season arrives.

And if season 2 is already looking this intense, we can't wait to see what season 3 has in store!

The Tower II: Death Message airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, August 18.