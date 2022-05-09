The Wilds fans are ready for more Leatin

Fans think The Wilds has just confirmed that Leah and Fatin are together...

Audiences love the dynamic between Leah and Fatin and many think The Wilds season 2 just confirmed them as a couple in the show!

Fans began to ship Fatin Jadmani (Sophia Ali) and Leah Rilke (Sarah Pidgeon) back when season 1 arrived and were excited for more from the pair in The Wilds season 2. Well, the new season just dropped and everyone is currently freaking out over all the content we got.

After watching the new batch of episodes, many feel that the show has officially made Leatin canon, and honestly, we’d love to see it.

One tweet read, "I need 7 business days to process Fatin's obvious feelings for Leah."

“So after season one of #TheWilds I thought me vaguely shipping Leah and Fatin was just a silly head canon fantasy, but after season two…. Leah confirmed bi? Fatin saying she will never not love Leah? Basically, I need season three now,” another viewer commented.

Another viewer said: "I actually can't believe leatin is lowkey canon??? fatin saying she loves leah the same way shelby loves toni is insane and leah also basically confirming she's not straight i'm over the moon.”

Throughout the season, there were plenty of moments where Pidgeon and Ali’s chemistry shined in both small and big ways that audiences not only noticed, but loved.

“that story about how they first met, with leah thinking about it every day for a month?? yeah leatin is serving “leah falls first but fatin falls harder”” wrote another viewer.

“Leah: *hears fatin scream* I can still hear them.

Ben: yeah.. the voices you love. I think they carry more than others. I AM NOT OKAY,” one fan shared.

Of course, we have to highlight that “different her” comment between Fatin and Shelby because it was everything and more.

Someone called it, “easily the single greatest moment in television history.”

It’s safe to say fans are ready for a season 3 renewal announcement and so are we! We’re not ready to say goodbye to our favorite girls, especially not Leah and Fatin.

“Hello if you haven't already watched season 2 of the wilds, please do so. sincerely, someone who desperately needs a season 3,” a fan tweeted.

All episodes of seasons 1 and 2 of The Wilds are now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in the US and UK.