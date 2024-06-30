The Wonderful World of Disney returns with The Princess and the Frog on ABC tonight, June 30

The tale of the Frog Prince has been told for centuries, first as an old German folk tale published by the Brothers Grimm in 1812's Grimm's Fairy Tales. That classic story inspired the 2002 E.D. Baker novel The Frog Princess, which then became the beloved Disney animated film The Princess and the Frog, telling the story of New Orleans waitress Tiana (voiced by Anika Noni Rose), who gets magically transformed into a frog after being kissed by a handsome prince (Bruno Campos). The 2009 musical features an all-star voice cast including Oprah Winfrey, John Goodman, Keith David, Jenifer Lewis, Terrence Howard and even celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

And now you and your family can follow the amphibian adventures of Tiana and Co. as The Wonderful World of Disney airs a special screening of The Princess and the Frog tonight on ABC. The network has been airing both Disney-owned favorites and time-honored classics this summer, including titles like Encanto, Toy Story 2, Up and The Jungle Book live-action remake.

"Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen, who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier," reads the movie's official synopsis. "Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana — thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess."

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, The Princess and the Frog marked a return to traditional, hand-drawn animation for Disney and was praised for its charming characters and clever dialogue. The film grossed around $271 million worldwide and received a trio of Oscar nominations at the 82nd Academy Awards: one for Best Animated Feature and two for Best Original Song.



Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch The Wonderful World of Disney's broadcast of The Princess and the Frog from 9pm to 11pm Eastern Time on Sunday, June 30 on the alphabet network. If you're not able to tune into ABC's broadcast of The Princess and the Frog, it is also available to stream right now on Disney Plus.

Check out the official trailer for The Princess and the Frog above before tuning in to The Wonderful World of Disney airing on ABC tonight.