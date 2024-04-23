The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cole’s life in danger and Victoria blames Nikki?

The Young and the Restless’ Jordan (Colleen Zenk) has had quite the reign of terror in Genoa City torturing the Newmans. She may go down as one of the soap’s all-time greatest villains. However, her latest act of evil, kidnapping Harrison (Redding Munsell) and Claire (Hayley Erin) may be the thing that finally brings her demise, as the Newmans have completely had it with her and no longer trust the authorities to handle her (to be fair, she has escaped police custody multiple times).

Although Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) think their collaborative efforts will be what ultimately brings Jordan down and sees Claire and Harrison returned home unharmed, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is not sure of their plans and is taking matters into her own hands.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 23, Nikki finally gets Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to give her Claire’s number. Jordan has been using her great-niece's phone to convey her hostage demands, and Nikki thinks she can call the phone and lure Jordan out of hiding.

When Nikki makes the call, she gets the voicemail, which prompts Nikki to leave quite the antagonistic message. The Newman matriarch is sure it’s enough to provoke Jordan into making a mistake and coming after Nikki, which will ultimately lead to Jordan’s takedown.

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless

Unfortunately, given how reluctant Victoria was to go along with Nikki’s plan, how many times Victoria and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) warned her this was a bad idea and considering Nikki has been sneaking drinks since her grandchildren were abducted, we’d say there’s a good chance Nikki’s tactics blow up in her face. Plus, Nikki was supposed to keep Victoria and Cole in the loop with the next stages of her trap for Jordan and by the end of the episode, Nikki sneaks off to confront Jordan herself. This all has the makings of a disaster.

We can imagine a scenario in which Jordan gets the upper hand on Nikki. Whether Jordan actually meets Nikki upon her first request, or Jordan catches up with Nikki later in the week, we have a feeling the deranged woman will catch Nikki in a compromising position. With Nikki drinking, that shouldn’t be entirely hard to do. However, if Nikki is caught off guard and perhaps goes missing, then her rescue may be left in the hands of Victoria and Cole.

The exes, yet lovebirds, are the only ones who know about Nikki’s plan and are likely the best ones able to save her if she finds herself in trouble. Should our hunch prove true and Jordan endangers Nikki, leaving Victoria and Cole to play heroes, we don’t think the duo’s rescue efforts will come without a cost.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless

For a while now, despite us liking the romantic pairing of Victoria and Cole, we’ve suspected that he would soon find himself as an accidental victim of his aunt’s. It’s not hard to picture Nikki and Jordan in a contentious situation where Jordan waves around a gun and attempts to shoot Nikki. However, Cole tries to save Nikki, and in all the confusion, Jordan shoots him. Even if Nikki and/or Victoria manage to then subdue Jordan, the damage would be done.

If Cole were to die from the gunshot and it comes to light that Nikki has been drinking again, Victoria is likely to fly into a rage. She didn’t want to go along with her mother’s plan in the first place, but adding the fact that Nikki’s inebriated decisions cost Cole his life may be too much to bear. She may even lash out at her mother and blame her for his death.

Although this is all speculative at this point, if were to come true, you better believe the Newmans are in for some tough times ahead, even when Harrison and Claire are rescued.