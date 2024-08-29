The Young and the Restless spoilers: Faith takes a turn for the worse and sends Sharon into a volatile spiral?

If you’ve been following along closely with The Young and the Restless, then you know it’s almost time to start sounding the alarm bells. What initially started as Sharon (Sharon Case) exhibiting some unusually quirky behavior as a result of a change in her bipolar medication, has evolved into her having hallucinations of Cassie (Camryn Grimes), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and now Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) as a result of her not being on any medication at all. It’s the hallucinations of Cameron that are particularly concerning.

As the imaginary Cameron has shared with Sharon, he’s pretty much a manifestation of her subconscious. For weeks he pressed her to dig deep as she is seeing him for a reason and there is something she must come to do. He continued to drop the subtlest of hints but Sharon has remained confused. Then came the car accident with Faith (Reylynn Caster) and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant).

When Sharon received a call that Faith was in a car crash, she understandably became panicked as this isn’t the first time her youngest child had been in an accident. Furthermore, Faith’s accident of course reminded Sharon of how she lost Cassie. Then as the story began to unfold as to what happened and it was revealed that Faith was driving and took her eyes off the road briefly to assist a drunk Lucy throwing up, it was like watching a switch flip in Sharon.

Lily Brooks O’Briant and Reylynn Caster, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Sure, Sharon remains concerned for Faith's health and recovery, but she’s also becoming increasingly hostile toward Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Lucy. Anytime Faith is apologetic for the accident or for worrying her mom, Sharon almost scolds her daughter for apologizing, shifting blame to a drunk Lucy. When Daniel comes around to check in and speak with Faith, Sharon and Nick, Sharon becomes agitated by his presence. In fact, hearing the name of Lucy or Daniel seems to anger the Cassidy First owner.

Now we’ve been predicting that Sharon was heading down a dangerous and violent path. Her hostility toward Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), her son and her granddaughter has been worsening, with Cameron continuing to fan the flames.

Plus, the last time Sharon let her bipolar disorder become this deeply untreated she set fire to the Newman Ranch. To her credit, Sharon has been trying to suppress Cameron’s aggression, but Sharon is on the edge. Could Faith taking a turn for the worse push Sharon over it?

Since being in the hospital, Faith has mentioned a few times that her head is bothering her. While she is conscious for now and able to talk and crack jokes with her parents, is it possible this all changes? Are the headaches a sign that Faith’s prognosis is about to change? It’s worth mentioning that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is still gravely concerned about Faith even though she’s in "recovery." Her concern could possibly be some good old-fashioned soapy foreshadowing.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Let’s say Faith’s health does start to decline, we think Sharon will understandably start to panic. Moreover, she could give into her darker impulses being pushed by Cameron and become enraged, ready to lash out at Phyllis, Daniel and even Lucy.

If she sees the Summers/Romalotti clan as a threat to the well-being of her family, Sharon may enact a plan to eliminate them. In her current state of mind, she may view this situation as a "kill them before they kill my loved ones" type of situation, and this mother bear may be prepared to take action.

Although we can’t be certain these events will take place, we’re pretty sure unless Sharon gets some help soon, she’s becoming a danger to herself and others.