The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan rejects Victor’s offer, and wants a Claire reunion?

As The Young and the Restless fans continue to watch Jordan (Colleen Zenk) in what seems increasingly more like her last hoorah, the question arises, "How does her reign of terror on the Newman family end?" Considering prison failed to be a match for the soap villain and her thirst for revenge, that leaves us to think that death is in Jordan’s near future, and one of the Newmans may prove to be responsible for her murder.

However, before we reach that stage in the game, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 11, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) meet with Jordan, who is armed with a gun, in an alley to bribe her to leave the Newmans alone. In his pitch, The Mustache offers Jordan $10 million, a passport and a home in the South of France if she agrees to leave Genoa City and never make contact with his family again.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Naturally, Jordan becomes suspicious of Victor’s plan. She even expresses her concern that he could have the authorities waiting to arrest her or have the house in France rigged to explode upon her arrival.

Victor sweetens the deal by saying she can take him hostage temporarily and stash him in some remote location. Then when she’s safely squared away, she can call Michael to ensure Victor is found and returned home.

Although Jordan is enticed by the idea of being a wealthy free woman in France rather than an inmate at a penitentiary, something tells us that her desire for revenge against the Newmans will cloud her judgment. This is a woman who has been plotting against the Newmans for decades, starting with her kidnapping Claire (Hayley Erin) as a baby. So would Jordan just give up her feud so easily? Plus, she’s a deranged woman, but she’s not dumb. Would she really believe Victor would just let her go without facing consequences for her torturing Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) or burning down Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) house?

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all of that being said, we think Jordan will reject Victor’s offer, but counter with one of her own. She may be willing to take the money, passport and home, but she may insist that she’ll only leave town with Claire. After all, Claire is the only family she has, sans Cole (J. Eddie Peck) whom she tried to poison, so Jordan may be inclined to be reunited with the young woman she raised.

Now Victor seems to have a plan for Jordan that is bigger than just letting her sail off into the sunset. He’s a man who is well-versed in vigilante justice, and he likely has something up his sleeve, but needs Jordan to head to France in order to bring his scheme to fruition. So if Jordan does want to leave town with Claire, will Victor orchestrate that to make it happen, even if just temporarily until he can eliminate Jordan? Possible.

Amelia Heinle and Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, Victoria is likely never going to let her father put her daughter in Jordan’s crosshairs in that capacity. Plus, The Young and the Restless has indicated that during the week of week of March 11, Victoria comes to Claire’s defense, which could easily mean she stands up to Victor and tells him no if Jordan makes this hypothetical request.

Sure, Claire is grown and could agree to go with Jordan temporarily thinking Victor’s plan is worth the risk. But Victoria can be like her father at times, and she may do something to ensure she gets her way. That includes her seeking out Jordan herself to strike a deal that doesn’t include her child.

While the Claire counteroffer is just a theory at the moment, we think it’s one to be on the lookout for.