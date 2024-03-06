The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan burns down a Newman’s home

While The Young and the Restless viewers and the Newman family wait to see if Victor’s (Eric Braeden) big plans for Jordan (Colleen Zenk) work, the crazed villain is doing one heck of a job in what we think is her final act (it’s only a matter of time before someone kills Jordan thinking prison isn’t enough).

Since landing back in Genoa City, she’s managed to not only taunt Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) with phone calls from an anonymous number, but she also sought to get close to the Newman matriarch through Seth (Brian Gaskill), Nikki’s sponsor. Unfortunately for him, once he revealed he knew who Jordan was, he pretty much signed his own death certificate as she pushed Seth in front of a moving car in The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 5. He died instantly.

Brian Gaskill, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then in the episode airing on March 6, Jordan finally calls Claire (Hayley Erin). Jordan is furious that her great-niece has been welcomed into the Newman fold. As hard as Jordan tries to manipulate Claire into turning on the Newmans again, Claire doesn’t take the bait. In fact, Claire mentions Victoria (Amelia Heinle), her mother, is nearby and that sends Jordan over the cliff.

When the two women wrap up the phone call, Jordan paces back and forth in an alley enraged until she spots a randomly placed pale of gasoline. We instantly knew for a woman who burned down a prison, killing people in the process, her seeing the gasoline meant something was sure to be set ablaze.

Back at the Newman Ranch, Victor, Nikki, Victoria and Claire huddle together to discuss the latest with Jordan. Victor relays that Seth was hit by a car, likely a result of Jordan’s doing, and Victoria shares that Jordan called Claire. As Claire starts to go into a little more detail about the conversation, Victoria gets a call. She instantly becomes distraught during the call, and upon hanging up tells her family, "My house is on fire."

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

That’s right, Victoria’s house has been set on fire, and Jordan is the prime suspect.

Now based on Victoria’s reaction, it’s likely no one was at home during the incident. She and Claire are staying at the Newman Ranch with Nikki and Victor, and Victoria’s other three children are not even in Genoa City for the time being. So there are seemingly no casualties this time around.

However, with a desperate need for vengeance in her heart, it’s only a matter of time before Jordan strikes again. Cole (J. Eddie Peck) may want to watch his back as we believe he’ll be the next to die from his aunt’s hand.