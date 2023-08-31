The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle RETURNS to Jabot?

These days on The Young and the Restless, arguably the biggest news circulating around Genoa City is the big shake-up occurring with Victor’s (Eric Braeden) fifth child, Newman Enterprises and the Newman Media division.

For weeks now, the Newman patriarch has grown tired of his actual children bickering back and forth when it comes to the family business. In particular, Adam (Mark Grossman) has been a sore spot for Victor as his youngest son has refused to play well with others, mainly Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) over at S.N.A. Media. Wanting to put a stop to all the infighting, Victor drops a bombshell in the episode airing on Thursday, August 31 that certainly ends the month on an explosive note.

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

In light of Victor's decision to fold S.N.A. into Newman Media, he gathers Nick, Adam and Sharon to his ranch to hear their final thoughts on what leadership of the newly envisioned Newman Media should look like. To no surprise, Adam is adamant he leads, Nick finds offering his opinion is pointless knowing Victor's made up his mind and Sharon demands to have Kirsten Incorporated back and walks away.

Then Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) arrives to offer her input. (We have to take a moment to applaud her for calling Adam out for carrying this massive chip on his shoulder and taking Nick to task for not being fully committed to the family business with one foot out the door.)

After it’s all said and done, Victor declares that when the "merger" finally goes through, Nikki will be the CEO of Newman Media, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) the COO of Newman Media and Nick the new co-CEO of Newman Enterprises.

Adam is left out of a job more or less, which undoubtedly is about to set off his Genoa City tour of revenge. We also can’t imagine Victoria will be that thrilled with the changes either given she likes working side-by-side with her mother and essentially fired Nick from Newman Enterprises not that long ago.

Michael Mealor as Kyle in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

With all that said, we started to think about what these big changes mean for Kyle (Michael Mealor). At the moment, he’s the current COO of Newman Media, and with Audra essentially being repositioned into that job, he wouldn’t have a top-level position with the company.

The whole reason he left Jabot, his family business, to work at Newman Media was partly because he was ousted from working in a leadership role due to his crumbling marriage with Summer (Allison Lanier). Would he really stay at Newman if his career faces the same fate?

Now for those ready to claim that Kyle also left because of all the fighting in the Abbott family, well we have some news on that front. It looks like Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are preparing to bury the hatchet for real this time in light of Diane's (Susan Walters) rescue job of her sister-in-law.

Peter Bergman and Eileen Davidson as Jack and Ashley in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Although, the truce is probably temporary given it’s The Young and the Restless. Plus, Jack and Tucker (Trevor St. John) may soon kick off another round of infighting, and Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jack may soon battle it out. But hey, even if tension remains among the Abbott clan, you’d think Kyle would rather deal with his own family drama rather than the Newman’s which may get even worse in the coming weeks.

Should Kyle go back to Jabot, we then have to start asking if he and Summer will again give it another go. Something tells us though, any reconciliation would be compromised considering he’s with Audra and Summer looks to be headed on a collision course with Chance (Connor Floyd).