The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis' SHOCKING new partners?

After months on the run and being in hiding, The Young and the Restless’ Phyllis appears to finally be ready to face the music during the week of July 10.

According to Michael (Christian LeBlanc), in a sitdown conversation airing during the week with Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei), Phyllis is "ready to make her comeback."

As fans know, Phyllis may want to resume her life in Genoa City but she faces a very real possibility of going to prison unless she can track down Carson (Walter Belenky), the EMT that helped her and Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) with their Diane (Susan Walters) takedown plot.

Carson can shed light on Stark’s manipulative character which would help in adding credibility to Phyllis’ story that she had no other choice but to kill Stark to save her life. However, the paramedic has been in the wind, and even Victor’s (Eric Braeden) team has been unable to find him. Now there is a chance that Carson is dead, but rumblings indicate that he may actually be alive, just very good at hiding.

James Hyde and Walter Belenky as Jeremy Stark and Carson in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Oddly enough, it looks like there may be one person more interested in locating his whereabouts than Phyllis. We’re talking about Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Even as seems that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is content with moving forward with her plans to separate from Jabot in light of Jack (Peter Bergman) promoting Diane, Diane and her smugness continue to get under Ashley’s skin.

The Abbott heiress has no problem venting her frustrations to Tucker, and with him still trying to woo his fiancé, all signs are pointing to him trying to alleviate Ashley’s frustrations by knocking Diane off of her high horse a bit. Who knows how to annoy Diane more than Phyllis?

Again during the week of July 10, Tucker overhears the conversation Michael has with Summer and Daniel, and Tucker appears to realize the importance of finding Carson first.

Trevor St. John as Tucker McCall in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

If Tucker’s able to locate the EMT before anyone else does, then the former McCall Unlimited CEO will have leverage over Phyllis to do his bidding when it comes to Diane. Given Phyllis’s current state of desperation, she’s likely to do what Tucker asks as her freedom is on the line, thus forming her first new partnership.

Now in a twist of fate, it would seem her next new partner could actually be Summer. Phyllis is currently unemployed and after her name is cleared, she’ll need a new job. Thankfully, with Kyle (Michael Mealor) now gone at the Marchetti division of Jabot, Summer is in need of a top executive.

While she offered a job to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) during the week of July 3, Chelsea wasn’t necessarily sold on the position. Given Phyllis’ extensive resume in the business world and her previous work at Marchetti, she’d be a natural alternative and an “easy” fit at the company.

What makes such an idea shocking, is the fact that for starters, Summer previously fired her mother from the company. So Summer going down that road again is surprising, and yet, not completely out of the question considering she has a soft spot for her mom.

Allison Lanier and Michael Graziadei Summer and Daniel in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Then there’s the fact that Jack would be weary of Phyllis working anywhere near Jabot and his wife-to-be. However, he’s already stated how invaluable Summer is to Marchetti, so it’s possible that he caves into Summer’s demands if she is insistent her mother work with her, leaving Jack to try and alleviate Diane’s probable angst around the idea.

Speaking of Diane, Phyllis would love to see her enemy’s face if Phyllis once more walks the halls of Jabot. Not to mention, Tucker and Ashley would no doubt love to know that Diane was at work squirming.

Make sure you keep watching to see what happens next with Phyllis on The Young and the Restless.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air on weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus.