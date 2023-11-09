The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally gets a new business partner?

Sally (Courtney Hope) is the latest on The Young and the Restless to get the entrepreneurial spirit and start a business. Using funding capital from Nick (Joshua Morrow) she sought to make a splash in Genoa City with her new interior design company.

Well after weeks of planning and a passionate desire to succeed, she landed her first big client in Daniel (Michael Graziadei). He hired her to help him design his new bachelor pad. However, prior to the first consultation between the two, Sally met with her good friend Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) at Crimson Lights to catch up.

In the episode that aired on November 7, Chloe joined Sally at a table in the coffee shop, and right away, Chloe commented about Sally’s jovial and chipper mood. Sally was quick to attribute her demeanor to her pending first consultation with Daniel. It didn’t take long for Sally to ask Chloe if she wanted to join in on the client meeting, which Chloe happily did.

The two friends met with Daniel at his new condo and they left him impressed with their natural collaboration of ideas. Furthermore, Sally and Chloe seemed to enjoy working together to develop a vision. This spur-of-the-moment creative tag team is just what Chloe needed to realize that working for Summer (Allion Lanier) isn’t in her best interest.

During another sit-down conversation at Crimson Lights in the episode that aired on November 8, Chloe shared with Summer and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) her doubts that the three of them could continue working together at Marchetti. Not only did Chloe note the difficulty in making sure three voices are heard when it comes to projects instead of just Summer and Chelsea’s, but Chloe also pointed to her good time working with Sally.

Chloe capped off this conversation by informing the other two women she plans to leave Marchetti.

With all that said, we naturally see Chloe making a B-line to work with Sally in her new business venture. Given the magic Chloe experienced with Sally at Daniel’s, and looking at the ladies’ previous history working together, the two friends partnering up again in business makes sense.

It makes even more sense considering in this new possible endeavor, they wouldn’t have to report to Summer, Adam (Mark Grossman) or Victor (Eric Braeden). Now Nick is still Sally’s largest investor, but he seems rather hands-off, leading us to believe he won’t do too much in the vein of oversight.

The only question that remains is if Sally will welcome Chloe to her business full-time? We think the answer will be a resounding yes. However, we only hope that Chloe and Sally take things a step further and develop a plan to buy Nick out so they can operate free and clear of the Newman name.