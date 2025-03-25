The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon gets a shocking travel companion?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Sharon (Sharon Case), she’s gone through a lot of trauma over the past few years. She was tormented by Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) again after years since his first attack, was drugged for months by Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise), was framed for murder, was held captive by Jordan and when she finally hoped to get her life back on track, she was kidnapped by Alan/Martin (Chrsitopher Cousins) and held hostage with Phyills (Michelle Stafford). It’s no wonder she wants to get out of Genoa City for a bit and visit Noah (Rory Gibson) in Europe.

Now Sharon has already stated that she plans to take Faith (Reylynn Caster) with her on the trip. Additionally, in The Young and the Restless episode that aired on March 19, she asked Nick (Joshua Morrow) if he wanted to accompany them. He shockingly turned down her invitation, but promised to give the idea some more thought.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We initially believed Nick would ultimately change his mind and join his family in London, before he and Sharon wound up in Paris at the same time as Alan/Martin and Traci (Beth Maitland). It would be soapy for Sharon being in the city at the same time as the Abbott heiress/author, it for nothing else, to help rescue Traci from her fiancé when the truth comes out about him.

Having said all of that, The Young and the Restless episode from March 25 has us rethinking about Sharon’s possible travel companion. Could Nick actually stay in Genoa City, but Phyllis accompany her?

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In the episode, Phyllis and Sharon rehash what happened at the abandoned clinic and what happens for them going forward. They acknowledge all the hurt caused between them over the years, and Phyllis, in particular, notes she’s hated Sharon for so long that she’s not sure what to do with that hatred.

However, by the end of the episode, they agree that their shared trauma served as a wake-up call and they can take baby steps to be friends of sorts (well, at least be friendly). Additionally, Phyllis realizes she can still hang onto hate when it comes to Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Diane (Susan Walters).

Even with the two women on a civil path forward, we wouldn’t necessarily think these two would become instant travel buddies. But with Phyllis really struggling with processing her trauma in town, Sharon may extend the offer. The two women could fly to Europe and learn about suspicion being cast on Alan/Martin as their captor. In a mad dash to get justice and save Traci from walking down the aisle with him, the ladies could then make their way to Paris to save her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beth Maitland and Christopher Cousins, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We think it’s also plausible that neither Nick nor Phyllis goes with Sharon to Europe. However, while Sharon is gone, back in Genoa City, Nick and Phyllis catch wind of evidence stacking up against Alan/Martin, identifying him as Sharon and Phyllis’ captor. Unfortunately, Chance (Conner Floyd) and the police department don’t get a smoking gun to arrest Alan or perhaps they realize he’s in Paris somewhere. We can picture Nick and Phyllis flying to Europe to warn Sharon (and Traci for that matter), hoping to put an end to Alan/Martin’s brand of chaos.

Not that long ago, we predicted that Sharon and Phyllis would come to the rescue of Traci in some capacity. So why can’t they play hero in another city?

For now, our theories about Phyllis and Sharon sharing time together abroad and playing heroes, are just that. However, we think there are some big surprises in store before this Alan/Martin storyline closes out.