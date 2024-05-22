The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker comes to Ashley’s rescue
After an interesting conversation between the exes, Tucker helps Ashley when she needs it.
Although it’s been months since their split on The Young and the Restless, and Tucker (Trevor St. John) attempted to move on with Audra (Zuleyka Silver), Tucker and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) just can’t stay away from one another. That’s largely due to the fact that Ashley is currently suffering from dissociative identity disorder and is pretty much obsessed with him. Her Ms. Abbott persona in particular wants to kill him.
Well in The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of May 20, Tucker and Ashley find themselves sitting next to each other by the bar at the jazz club. Now by this time, Audra has professed to be completely done with Tucker so he’s feeling pretty low. Unfortunately for him, that doesn’t stop Ashley’s Ms. Abbott personality from both wooing him and baiting him. She believes now is the perfect time to try and eliminate Tucker.
In the episode airing on May 22, Ashley professes her love for Tucker and pleads her case for their reconciliation. Tucker says he's not interested and notes that she’s been hot and cold with him for months. He also prefers she focuses on what’s really going on with her, as he more than anyone in town has noticed her erratic behavior. Tucker begs Ashley to get some professional help, and his words of concern flip a switch in Ms. Abbott.
The brash and sharp personality lays into Tucker. She even calls him a "coward, pretending to be a hero," and labels him as "pathetic." He takes it all on the chin and doesn’t waver from his position that Ashley needs professional help. When he asks if he is "speaking to Ashley right now," that seems to set her Ms. Abbott persona into a tizzy. She rebutts that she is Ashley, but he further states he’s never sure which Ashley he’s speaking to these days.
As Ashley starts to storm off, Tucker yells after her, "Listen to me, you are not safe." His comment pushes Ashley’s other persona Belle to come to the forefront in her mind. Belle tells Ms. Abbott her plan for Tucker failed and she should let go of control. That prompts Ashley to faint, and thankfully, Tucker is right there to catch her.
Up until this point, no one has really seen Ashley pass out because of the dissociative identity disorder (although her family knows she’s been having blackouts). With that being said, perhaps Tucker will manage to get Ashley checked into a hospital for the fainting and that leads to her finally getting a real mental health assessment.
However, given this is the soap world and we are pretty confident that Ms. Abbott will make a real effort to kill Tucker, maybe even kidnapping him, we think it’s more likely that Ashley will convince Tucker to take her to the Abbott Mansion for the Abbotts to continue to be slow to help their sister. Even if Tucker recounts what happened, they may fold to Ms. Abbott’s or Belle’s insistence that she’s fine and doesn’t need to go to the hospital.
