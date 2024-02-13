The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker dumps Audra for Ashley?

Although The Young and the Restless viewers have seen Tucker (Trevor St. John) repeatedly tell Audra (Zuleyka Silver) lately that he’s fully committed to her and focused on their blossoming relationship, it’s become painfully clear that he’s not over Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

No matter how many times he says he’s moved on from his ex or that he’s keeping tabs on her whereabouts so he can do his best to avoid her, the man still loves Ashley. To be fair, it’s probably hard for him to move on when Ashley continues to seek him out to talk about their marriage-ending argument in Paris.

Then in The Young and the Restless episode airing on February 13, Ashley and Tucker again have a run-in at the Genoa City Athletic Club. Her demeanor during this go-around is more combative, which surprises Tucker. She is adamant that he is disgusting for paying the wait staff at the cafe in Paris to lie, despite there being no proof of that. She also calls him heartless and claims she has nothing left for him but contempt.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As Ashley continues to hurl insults, she goes so far as to imply that she’ll make sure he never repairs his connection with Devon (Bryton James) and is kept away from Dominic. Before Tucker can adequately respond to Ashley in true Tucker fashion, Audra walks up and interrupts to make it known that she and Tucker are together. Ashley in response to the news doesn’t exactly wish the couple well before storming off.

With all of that being said, once alone with Audra, Tucker expresses his concern that something with Ashley is seriously wrong. While he may not be inclined to get to the bottom of her recent hiccups at first, we imagine that will quickly change.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

All signs are pointing to Ashely being on the brink of suffering from a full-blown mental crisis soon. Not only does she completely misremember the events of her argument with Tucker in Paris, but she is becoming increasingly hostile when confronted with the evidence that her version of events isn’t real, even lashing out at Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland). Plus, it wasn’t that long ago when CBS re-aired an episode of the soap that showed when Ashley previously suffered from a mental crisis years ago, seemingly foreshadowing events to come.

Should our hunch prove correct and Ashley is in trouble, Tucker once professed to be madly in love with Ashley and treated her as the love of his life. Those feelings don’t just go away, regardless of who you cozy up to.

We can picture a scenario where Ashley has an even bigger break from reality, and Tucker takes it upon to save her. His heroic efforts could be what tear down the wall in their dynamic and lead them to eventually rekindle things romantically. However, if this does happen, Tucker and Ashley may want to keep their eyes out for Audra who seems like the type that thirsts for revenge when toyed with romantically.