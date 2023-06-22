The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker RUINS truce between Jack and Ashley?
Will the sneaky and manipulate Mr. McCall tank the siblings' reconcilation?
These days in The Young and the Restless world, sibling rivalries seem to be reaching a fever pitch among the biggest families in Genoa City. Not only are Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) bumping heads in the Newman clan, but Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are once again at war.
For months now, the Abbott duo have been unable to get on the same page as it pertains to their individual personal lives and the direction of their family business. For Jack’s part, he can’t stand to see his sister with Tucker (Trevor St. John) and is insistent on moving Diane (Susan Walters) up the Jabot corporate ladder, despite Ashley’s objections.
On the other hand, Ashley continues to throw Tucker in her brother’s face, and Jack pretty much loathes the man. You add the fact that all four of them are staying in the Abbott mansion, and the situation is practically a tinderbox ready to explode.
However, in the episode airing Thursday, June 22, Traci (Beth Maitland) is prompted by her agent and friend Zelda (Kym Douglas), to broker peace in the Abbott family. (By the way, Kym Douglas is the widow of Jerry Douglas who played the patriarch of the Abbott family, John Abbott, for decades.)
In the following clip from the episode, it looks like Jack and Ashley will remember that they are siblings and not enemies. Judging by how close the pair get to each other to talk, it would appear that they’ll be able to reach some form of a truce.
June21/2023 #yr50 #yr🇨🇦spoiler Wed🇨🇦Thurs🇺🇸#HappySummer☀️Flashbacks TheEnd pic.twitter.com/IIto9dWrUhJune 21, 2023
Now should these two get on the road to reconciliation, neither Diane nor Tucker stands to benefit. Diane only really makes headway at Jabot if Jack and Ashley are at odds, and Tucker has yet to reveal all of his true intentions, but it would seem he too needs Ashley and Jack in constant disagreement.
With that being said, we think Tucker will be the one to sabotage the reunion of his rival and his fiancé.
The Young and the Restless has teased that by Friday, June 23, Tucker discovers some damaging information about an opponent, and that may turn out to be Jack. If so, he may run straight to Ashley and place his intel in the worse possible light to quickly tank whatever new truce the Abbott brother and sister duo manage to reach. After all, Tucker’s best hope of driving a wedge between them again is to do so sooner rather than later.
This begs the question, what will Tucker find out?
If we had to guess, Tucker discovers a counterattack Jack planned to launch against Ashley in case she made some real headway in getting him canned as CEO of Jabot. Depending on how low Jack was willing to go to best his sister, Ashley may find the notion wildly offensive and nearly unforgivable.
The Young and the Restless continues to air new episodes on weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus.
