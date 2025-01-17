The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor stops Claire’s murder plan?

For those who were hoping to see The Young and the Restless’ murder trio of Claire (Hayley Erin), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) take out Jordan (Colleen Zenk), we may have some bad news to share. Victor (Eric Braeden) may save her life, which is ironic considering he’s wanted to see the deranged woman die on more than one occasion.

In The Young and the Restless episode that aired on January 16, Chance (Conner Floyd) shared with Victor and Nick (Joshua Morrow) that security footage from around Society showed that Sharon was taken by a woman the night of her disappearance. When the Newman duo looked at the footage, they both thought there was something familiar about the mysterious woman in the blonde wig, but they couldn’t figure out who she was.

Colleen Zenk and Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Of course, as Victor and Nick were trying to get to the bottom of who kidnapped Sharon, at the Newman Ranch, Claire, Nikki and Victoria were discussing Claire’s idea to kill Jordan. As the episode picks up on January 17, Nikki starts to realize that Claire is right and that the only way to protect the family and the rest of Genoa City from Jordan is to eliminate her altogether. Victoria doesn’t think they are killers and rather let the authorities handle this, but Nikki and Claire comment on Jordan’s continued ability to escape custody and her relentless infatuation with the Newmans.

Their conversation is interrupted by Victor, who walks in curious as to what they are huddled together talking about. They just say they were rehashing Ian’s past. Victor shares that video footage showed Sharon being kidnapped, but offers no inclination they suspect the abductor is a woman. Victor then leaves the ladies to allegedly go upstairs, but as seen in the following promo video for the episodes airing during the week of January 20, it appears he eavesdrops on their conversation.

Thurs Jan 16 2025#yr 🇨🇦 spoiler Preview pic.twitter.com/rucVDoAFecJanuary 16, 2025

Even if Victor doesn’t hear them mention the name Jordan, we have to think he (or his security team) will have the ladies followed to see what they're up to. When he eventually learns Jordan is free and they want to kill her, it’s not hard to picture him rushing to stop their murderous scheme, correctly assuming Jordan is the only person who knows where Sharon is.

We can imagine a scenario where Claire launches her plan to get Jordan alone and take her life. But before Claire can do the deed, Victor pops up. His appearance would probably lead Jordan to believe Claire has been playing her this whole time and didn’t want to reconcile their relationship. Victor may demand Jordan reveals where Sharon is, but Jordan is not likely to offer him any information. Furthermore, being the magician that she is, Jordan might even escape, leaving Victor with no answers and the women in life deathly afraid of what Jordan may do next. Jordan feeling betrayed by Claire again may unleash all sorts of chaos.

It’s also worth noting, that Victor is bound to be furious with Victoria, Claire and Nikki for keeping the information about Jordan a secret and trying to handle this themselves. Especially, when you consider the last time the trio was alone with Jordan, things didn’t pan out so well.

We’ll just have to keep watching to see what happens next, but we don’t think Jordan is quite done in her latest reign of terror.