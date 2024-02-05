The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of February 5-9

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless

Things are happening on The Young and the Restless in Paris with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), while Victor (Eric Braeden) tries to take care of things back home with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) likely on the loose. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 5-9.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 5-9 below, courtesy of TV Guide:

Monday, February 5

"Ashley and Traci gather intel in Paris, Chelsea and Adam question their parenting skills, and Devon gives Nate a warning."

Tuesday, February 6

"Victor is suspicious of Nikki, Jack turns to Lauren for help, and Abby makes a big decision."

Wednesday, February 7

"Victor learns disturbing news, Christine and Phyllis’ rivalry takes a dangerous turn, and Tucker reveals his master plan."

Thursday, February 8

"Victor and Nikki reach a compromise, Devon backs Daniel into a corner, and Phyllis keeps up appearances."

Friday, February 9

"Jack and Nikki’s bond upsets Diane, Mamie strategizes with Nate, and Ashley stands her ground with Tucker."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 22-26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 29: "Victor and Jack disagree on how to help Nikki, Chance sees a new side to Summer, and Audra swallows her pride at the office."

Tuesday, January 30: "Victor receives shocking news, Nick commiserates with Sharon, and Diane worries about Jack helping Nikki."

Wednesday, January 31: "Victor shares words of wisdom with Nick, Victoria and Cole keep a secret from Claire, and Kyle defends his actions at Jabot."

Thursday, February 1: "Ashley and Traci arrive in Paris, Daniel faces the truth about Heather, and Kyle lashes out at Tucker."

Friday, February 2: "Victor busts Jack and Nikki, Billy comforts Chelsea, and Sally surprises Adam."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.