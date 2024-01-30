The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra’s surprising new job?

Sadly, The Young and the Restless’ Audra (Zuleyka Silver) predicted her own fate when it came to her job at Newman Media. Shortly after sharing with Nate (Sean Dominic) that she felt Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) would soon fire her because she knew the Newman matriarch was drinking again, Nikki called her to the executive suite.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on January 29, Nikki tells Audra that she wants the young exec to move to London to head up the Newman Media offices being opened there. Audra wasn’t receptive to the offer no matter how many times Nikki pretended the proposition was a good thing, and Audra ultimately declined to move, which prompted Nikki to fire her.

Now without employment, Audra has all the time in the world to go after what she recently stated she wanted — Glissade. She hopes to convince Tucker (Trevor St. John) that she had a change of heart about working with him at his company, and then once he hires her, she wants to put herself in a position to take the beauty business away from him.

Launching phase one of her plan, in the episode airing on January 30, Audra sits down for drinks with Tucker at the Genoa City Atheltic Club. While she attempts to say she quit Newman Media and is ready to take him up on his job offer, no longer angry with him for his infatuation with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Tucker doesn’t believe a word. He correctly guesses that Audra is lying and is up to something. His suspicions aren’t relieved when he spots Nate walk in and Audra locking eyes with the Chancellor-Winters employee.

Audra and Tucker end their chat with Tucker leaving and telling Audra that he had to rethink his previous job offer to her. So where does this leave Audra?

For the moment, Audra finds herself unemployed but the recipient of a "generous" severance package. While she has her eyes set on undercutting Tucker and stripping Glissade from him, we aren’t convinced that’s her next big career move. Perhaps there is something else in her future.

For starters, we can’t rule out the possibility that she winds up working at Jabot. Although the Abbotts don’t trust or like her at the moment, that could change if she were to soon discover she was carrying Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) baby. The two may no longer be in a relationship, but her being pregnant with his child and using the pregnancy to secure a job at Jabot is a novel idea that Audra may not be above. Just to add, it would be quite ironic if this happens as it’s something Diane (Susan Walters) has similarly done in the past when pregnant with Kyle.

If there is no baby and Jabot is not in her sights, then perhaps Audra lands at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) Cassidy First Technology. While Sharon isn’t Audra’s biggest fan after what she did to Noah (Rory Gibson), Sharon is also a person who believes in second chances and knows the value Audra could bring to a tech company having just left Newman Media.

Plus, working with Sharon knowing Sharon’s goodwill mission component of her business could give Audra a bit of a character reset. As of now, she comes off as someone completely driven by selfish/ruthless ambition.

We also can’t ignore the chance that Audra is brought back on board at Newman Media. Nikki is spiraling out of control and decided to fire Audra in haste. Perhaps something happens to prompt Victor to hire Audra back, specifically, maybe Nikki finally goes to rehab. Victor (Eric Braeden) may look to Audra, along with Noah as we suspect he’s on his way back to town, to help steady the ship at the company.

