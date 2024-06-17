The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of June 17-21

There's a lot coming up on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming to Genoa City this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 17-21.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 17 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 17

"Jack arrives in Paris to check on Traci and Ashley, Sharon leans on Nick, and Chelsea confides in Adam."

Tuesday, June 18

"Victor gives Adam a new assignment, Victoria receives an tempting offer, and Traci gives Tucker unsolicited advice."

Wednesday, June 19

"Daniel and Heather prepare for battle, Claire meets her siblings, and Nate interrogates Audra."

Thursday, June 20

"Victor gives Devon a warning about Tucker, Billy schemes with Lily, and Claire struggles with her new normal."

Friday, June 21

"Joshua Morrow’s 30th anniversary, with a look back at the Nick Newman’s most memorable moments."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 10 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 10: "Victor holds Cole and Michael accountable for their actions, Ashley travels outside her comfort zone, and Audra experiences a professional setback."

Tuesday, June 11: "Victor reveals a new business strategy to the family, Nikki confides in Lauren, and Adam experiences déjà vu with Victoria."

Wednesday, June 12: "Victor and Nikki share a difference of opinion about her connection with Jack, Claire lets her guard down with Kyle, and Nick questions Victoria about her future plans."

Thursday, June 13: "Cole and Victoria revisit their past, Audra has a rude awakening, and Summer struggles co-parenting with Kyle."

Friday, June 14: "Victor retaliates against Jack, Billy turns on the charm with Lily, and Diane settles unfinished business with Nikki."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.