The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of November 18-22

November is in full swing and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 18-22.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 18 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 18

"Jack and Diane’s lies are exposed, Daniel and Summer find Phyllis in critical condition, and Nick struggles with Sharon’s confession."

Tuesday, November 19

"Víctor gets the upper hand with Diane, Ian and Jordan target Sharon, and Daniel demands answers from Nick."

Wednesday, November 20

"Daniel wants justice for Phyllis, Sally settles a score, and Christine and Michael debate Sharon’s innocence."

Thursday, November 21

"Summer is forced to make a tough decision, Elena shares her expert opinion to help Phyllis, and Jack learns that Diane made a sacrifice for their family."

Friday, November 22

"Victor announces Nikki’s new role at Chancellor, Billy and Sally fight temptation, and Chance’s investigation uncovers damaging evidence against Sharon."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 11 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 11: "Victor and Nikki settle into their new home, Jill and Ashley returns home, and Sharon covers her tracks."

Tuesday, November 12: "Victor and Jill settle unfinished business, Lily keeps Billy on his toes, and Phyllis sets a trap for Sharon."

Wednesday, November 13: "As The Young and the Restless airs its 13,000th episode, Victor and Nikki host family and friends for Abby and Devon’s wedding leading to a shocking turn of events."

Thursday, November 14: "Sharon has a rude awakening, Nick makes a shocking discovery, and Jill stands her ground with Billy."

Friday, November 15: "Victor makes an impressive addition to his empire, Jack and Diane are busted, and Sharon is backed into a corner."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.