The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of November 18-22: a hostile takeover from within

Now that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) shut down any chance of reconsidering Hope's (Annika Noelle) firing, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is planning his revenge. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for November 18-22.

Eric (John McCook) expressed his disappointment that Hope was fired, and even though he understands where Steffy was coming from we think this will motivate Ridge to get more information about what really happened. Naturally, Ridge's efforts to find a solution won't sit well with Steffy.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 18, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 18

"Will and Electra share a passionate moment; the actions of the Forresters solidify Carter and Hope’s jump to action; Ridge visits Finn for answers."

Tuesday, November 19

"Steffy is conflicted when Ridge looks for a resolution with the Logans; Hope convinces Carter that they are doing the right thing; Finn does not back down to Brooke."

Wednesday, November 20

"Still unable to undo Hope’s firing, Carter makes a convincing case to Ridge."

Thursday, November 21

"Ridge feels Carter is indispensable but Steffy questions his loyalty to the Forresters; Brooke learns a shocking truth."

Friday, November 22

"Remy spies on Will and Electra before surprising her with his presence."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 11 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 11

"Ridge, Steffy and Katie discuss the fallout of Hope’s firing. Tensions rise between Brooke and Taylor, when Brooke asks a question whose answer could change things forever."

Tuesday, November 12

"Will and Electra finally give in to the undeniable chemistry between them."

Wednesday, November 13

"Electra worries that the spotlight could bring her darkest secrets crashing back to the surface."

Thursday, November 14

"Deacon and Finn are at odds, clashing over the truth about Hope. Steffy and Ridge are puzzled as they try to understand why Carter is fiercely passionate about keeping Hope and her line at Forrester."

Friday, November 15

"Bill receives yet another strange letter from Luna. Furious over her firing, Carter shares his plan for revenge with Hope."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.