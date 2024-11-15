General Hospital spoilers: week of November 18-22

November keeps moving along and there's lots of drama coming up this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 18-22.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 18, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 18

"Alexis and Ric face off. Lucky gets an unexpected offer. Dante opens up to Cody. TJ tries to support Molly. Danny has harsh words for Lucas."

Tuesday, November 19

"Port Charles mourns Sam at her funeral. Kristina and Molly rally around Alexis. Ava and Lucas find common ground. Lulu wakes up."

Wednesday, November 20

"Jason and Danny have a heart-to-heart. Elizabeth gets alarming news. Alexis makes a vow. Molly discloses Ric’s plan. Dante and Kristina want justice."

Thursday, November 21

"Michael confides in Sasha. Jason is adamant. Dante ponders his next move. Kristina thanks Josslyn. Kai surprises Trina."

Friday, November 22

"Molly delivers bad news to Kristina. Ava is anxious. Stella encourages TJ. Jason seeks advice from Dante. Mac and Felicia step up for Sasha."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of November 11, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 11: "Robert mulls a matter of the heart. Drew checks in on Willow. Anna wants answers. Diane seeks out Alexis. Kristina issues a plea."

Tuesday, November 12: "Laura and Lucky receive news. Elizabeth encourages Jason. Trina makes a strong first impression. Holly makes a request of Anna."

Wednesday, November 13: "Drew learns his electoral fate. Jason opens up to Spinelli. Maxie confronts Nina. Lois is suspicious. Natalia is remorseful."

Thursday, November 14: "Jason loses his cool. Michal and Willow have a heart-to-heart. Alexis warns Kristina. Ric challenges Ava. Trina and TJ catch up."

Friday, November 15: "Jason stonewalls Carly. Ric takes on a new client. Isaiah receives an offer. Elizabeth vents to Terry. Anna confides in Felicia."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.