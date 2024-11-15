Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of November 18-22

There's a chill in the air in Salem and there's plenty of drama on the way. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 18-22.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 18, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 19

"Salem gathers to watch the Body & Soul premiere. Javi and Leo share a romantic moment. Abe hopes Body & Soul has overcome a bad luck streak. Johnny struggles to keep his secret from Chanel."

Tuesday, November 19

"The Body & Soul cast and crew are struck by sudden illness. 'Lady Whistleblower' makes a shocking return. Alex and Joy run lines together. Johnny feels he doesn’t deserve Chanel. While Gabi is not happy about her Javi’s relationship with Leo, he defends it."

Wednesday, November 20

"JJ confides in Gabi. Leo accuses Javi of betraying him. Cat has a plan on how to handle Clyde."

Thursday, November 21

"Sarah tries to walk. Ava gives Brady a piece of her mind. Holly sees tate in a whole new light. Aaron tries to cheer up Sophia."

Friday, November 22

"Joy confides in Alex about her history with Johnny. Johnny faces a tough situation with Chanel. Sarah remains determined to walk. Kristen confronts Brady about his connection to Ava. Philip and Stephanie share an awkward reunion."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of November 11, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 11

"Brady gives Kristen an ultimatum regarding their relationship. Xander demands Kate get Philip to back off Titan. Steve and Roman question Clyde’s intentions. Philip shares troubling news with Sarah about Xander. Chad asks EJ for a favor."

Tuesday, November 12

"Chad clues Cat in on his plan to outsmart Clyde. Johnny emotionally struggles as Alex and Chanel prepare to film a love scene. Julie updates JJ on Doug’s health. Joy is stunned to discover who Leo is. Gabi blames EJ for the end of her marriage."

Wednesday, November 13

"JJ comes between Gabi and EJ. Joy grows uneasy as Johnny contemplates confessing to Chanel. Stephanie and Alex share a fraught moment before a photoshoot. Paulina shares some news with Rafe and Jada."

Thursday, November 14

"Tate opens up to Sophia. JJ questions Chad’s trust in Cat. Rafe and Jada confront a challenging situation."

Friday, November 15

"Xander and Sarah confront a new obstacle in her recovery. Ava wonders if Brady has a future with Kristen. Sophia challenges Tate to confess his true feelings. Holly has Maggie in her corner."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.