The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful air classic 4th of July episodes

This Fourth of July, watch the fireworks fly with classic episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS. The two classic episodes are airing in the shows' regular time slots of 12:30 pm ET/PT for The Young and the Restless and 1:30 pm ET/PT for The Bold and the Beautiful. New episodes continue once again on Wednesday, July 5.

Both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have been on the air for decades, so it's no surprise that they have both had holiday episodes in the past that are fun to break out every now and then for a little trip down memory lane.

Here are the two Fourth of July episodes airing on July 4:

The Young and the Restless

Episode 4896 (original airdate July 3, 1992)

"John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) hosts family and friends for a special July 4th celebration."

This episode of The Young and the Restless aired 30 years ago, so a lot has changed.

Currently in Genoa City, the major families are facing implosions. Not only are Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) preparing to reach a fever pitch over the Abbott family legacy, Jabot, but things aren't any better over with the Newman clan.

With it looking more like Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) need to intervene between their bickering children, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), we can't wait to see what happens Wednesday after The Young and the Restless' special walk down memory lane.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Episode #7874 (original airdate July 4, 2018)

"On the Fourth of July, Liam is overwhelmed with emotion when Hope confides in him about her current condition. Sally decorates for the holiday as she and Wyatt discuss her future at Forrester."

The Bold and the Beautiful holiday episode couldn't arrive at a better time. At the moment, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam's (Scott Clifton) marriage is on the rocks after Liam traveled to Italy to surprise his wife during her fashion show, only to discover her kissing Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). H'’d always seen Thomas as a sworn enemy of his marriage, so when he sees Hope initiating the kiss it destroys him and leads him to ask for a divorce.

In this classic episode airing on July 4, Liam and Hope’s relationship is at a very different point. It's amazing how things can change — or maybe not change — over a period of five years!

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS, and they are available to stream on Paramount Plus.